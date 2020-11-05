It seemed for most of the day Wednesday that Myles Brennan's status for the Alabama game wasn't in serious question. After going nearly three weeks without dressing for a practice, coach Ed Orgeron dropped the news that the Tigers would throw Brennan out there for the first time to see how his body responded.

During his weekly coaches show on Wednesday evening, Orgeron said the practice didn't go all that well and called Brennan "very doubtful" for the Crimson Tide matchup.

"He tried to practice today. He practiced a little bit. It wasn't very good," Orgeron said. "It was hurting. So, we're going to see again tomorrow (Thursday). And we'll see how much he can practice next week. Right now, I'd have to say he's very doubtful the way it is."

Unless a remarkable recovery is on the way for Brennan, LSU appears to be moving forward with either TJ Finley or Max Johnson Nov. 14. Finley of course drew the start against South Carolina and played a near perfect game but struggled mightily against Auburn the following week, opening the door for Johnson.

The 6-foot-6 freshman out of Ponchatoula threw for 265 yards and three total touchdowns against the Gamecocks but turned the ball over three times against Auburn that dug LSU into a hole that spiraled out of control. That wasn't all his fault as Orgeron also said Wednesday evening the offensive line has felt "embarrassed" this week after being constantly pushed around by the Auburn defensive line.

Orgeron said had Finley played well against Auburn, LSU would have moved forward with him in the starting lineup. Now, Finley and Johnson are receiving equal reps leading up to the toughest opponent on the 2020 schedule.

"When Myles was the first team quarterback, he takes all the first team reps," Orgeron said. "We had periods where we go 10 plays at a time, and Myles would've taken every one of them. Now, we're splitting them between TJ and Max. So, they're splitting every rep."