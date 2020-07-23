LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Says “It’s My Time” as He Prepares For First Year as a Starter

Quarterback Myles Brennan sat down with LSU Athletics’ ‘Hey Fightin’ Podcast’ to discuss a wide variety of topics ranging from his rare patience, startling eating habits, his relationship with Joe Burrow and more in his most in-depth interview since he’s been with the program.

Brennan was expected to be the starter as a freshman in 2018 before LSU landed a transfer from Ohio State’s Joe Burrow in May. The rest was obviously history from there.

But while a majority of the quarterback room headed for the exits upon Burrow’s arrival, Brennan stayed put. He’s in the 1% of college football who didn’t transfer, and he didn’t pout. He waited his turn, something that feels incredibly uncommon in today’s age.

And now with COVID-19 generating uncertainty around the sport, another challenge has surfaced for the redshirt junior, but he’s viewing it as another hurdle to jump over.

“It’s just another obstacle in the way,” Brennan said. “I feel like as a team, and personally, we’re going to get through it. I feel like this is just preparing us for another great season.”

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Brennan has been his weight. Visibly thin when he stepped on campus, the LSU coaching staff committed themselves to bulking him up, but it hasn’t been easy. Brennan’s eating schedule would make you nauseous just hearing about it, as coaches like Tommy Moffitt would sit and watch him down up to six meals per day in the early stages.

He’s currently up to 220 pounds, a number he, and the staff feel comfortable with.

“It’s where I want to be, and I feel very confident with my weight now,” he said. “I was probably 175 when I arrived. I looked like a green bean. It was very difficult from then to now. My body is just not meant to have a wide frame. I ate more food than anybody could imagine.”

While transferring seems to be the trend across college football when playing time isn’t granted immediately, Brennan viewed his situation differently. He’s always wanted to be the quarterback at LSU, and he knew his time was coming, no matter how long he’d have to wait.

“I came here for a reason,” said Brennan. “I stayed true to my word. I understand why people do transfer. I’m not against it. But I knew being here would be best for me. We brought in Joe, and if I did leave, I would’ve lost these two years learning behind the greatest quarterback in college football.”

When Burrow arrived in Baton Rouge, he instantly became a competitor with Brennan in the quarterback race. While the two became friendly, they both realized each rep could sway the coaching staff, and even Brennan admitted that few words were spoken between the two early in the relationship.

“It really started in fall camp,” he said on his competition with Burrow. “Not many words were spoken, we both knew what was on the line. It was very hard to cheer for the person that you were competing against. But once all the pieces fell into place, I told myself to use this to get better.”

One thing is certain: Brennan has the utmost respect for Burrow and what he accomplished in his two seasons at LSU, but he understands that reflecting on the past and making certain comparisons is not going to help the team in the future. It’s his team now, and he’s focused on being the best Myles Brennan he can possibly be.

“It’s my time,” he said. “I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”