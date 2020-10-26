SI.com
LSUCountry
LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan to Practice Monday, Ed Orgeron Unsure if He’ll Play at Auburn

Glen West

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan will practice on Monday after missing last week's outing with South Carolina with a lower body injury. The hope is to slowly ramp up Brennan's practice load throughout the week but coach Ed Orgeron is unsure if the junior quarterback will be able to suit up this weekend against Auburn.

"Myles is going to practice a little bit today, Jack [Marucci] is going to get him accelerated throughout the week, we're gonna see," Orgeron said. "I don't know if he's gonna play, it all depends on how practice goes this week. I'm not putting him in unless he's 100% ready."

Orgeron said that Brennan and TJ Finley will share reps with the first team on Monday, normally LSU's light day of practice, and see how Brennan feels Tuesday. LSU will take this week's practice load day by day in regards to Brennan's health. If the junior quarterback is 100% by Saturday, Orgeron said he'd be the starter. 

Brennan and Finley will split the reps and the team will evaluate after every practice to see where Brennan is in his recovery. 

"If Myles is healthy, he's our first team quarterback," Orgeron said. "I was so pleased with TJ's poise, he looked like a veteran out there and I think that's what made the difference."

In other news, Orgeron said that left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended from the team indefinitely and Orgeron doesn't know when he'll be back. Rosenthal was suspended during the Tigers' shortened spring practice and later rejoined the team in the summer. 

The sophomore offensive lineman appeared in two games for the Tigers this season, against Mississippi State and Missouri, but did not suit up against Vanderbilt or South Carolina. As a result, Cam Wire has taken over the duties at left tackle and played well, Orgeron says. 

Wire will be the first team starter at left tackle moving forward but Orgeron admitted he's a little banged up and that Charles Turner would play if Wire was unable to go.

"I'm very impressed with Cam, he has quick feet, he's gotten better and better and playing pretty well right now," Orgeron said. "He's gotta stay healthy."

