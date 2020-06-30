Top 2022 Quarterback Myles Morris Thinks he Could Fit in Perfectly With LSU Football’s System

When you're one of the elite prospects in a particular recruiting class, you want to train with the best. That's been the case for 2022 quarterback Myles Morris, one of the elite talents in the class who spent time training with a name LSU fans are sure to come to know and love, Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert's receiver coach and Morris' quarterback coach work together and the two found time to throw with one another to stay sharp over the last few months. When talking about LSU, Gilbert has nothing but great things to tell Morris.

"He just says it's a great place to be, it's a family environment and the coaches and his teammates are all great people," Morris said. "He's certainly as good as advertised."

So is Morris, who is coming off a dominant season at Carrollton High School, helping guide the Trojans to its first ever undefeated regular season before losing on a last second field goal to the eventual state champions.

Georgia, Florida, LSU, Alabama Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Miami are all schools that have made it a point to stay in consistent contact with Morris over the past few weeks and months. Morris says he'll reach out and talk with the LSU staff once a week, spending time with coach Ed Orgeron as well as offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Morris remembers the feeling of being offered by the Tigers on Apr. 2, describing it as one of the "happiest" moments of his life.

"We just talk about what LSU has to offer and how I could fit in their system," Morris said. "He [Orgeron] loves how I'm a true dual-threat, that I can stay in the pocket and deliver the ball and get out of the pocket and make plays with my legs and my arm. He thinks I have a great mind and would be a perfect fit for LSU's offense in the future."

The next step for Morris is to hopefully get down to Baton Rouge in the fall for the first time, an experience he's looking forward to. Because he hasn't been able to visit many schools throughout the recruiting process, Morris said he and his family really haven't thought about narrowing down a list of schools until he gets on to some of these campuses.

As he enters his junior season, Morris says what makes him so unique is that he's a true dual-threat quarterback that will only use his legs as a last resort on a play. Staying in the pocket and delivering an accurate pass to his receivers to make plays has always been his preference but when he needs to turn on the burners, he will make it count.

"My ability to read the field, read the defense and make a great decision inside the pocket is something I just love," Morris said. "If I get pushed out of the pocket, then I can make the plays with my legs, I can make you miss and deliver those off platform throws that are so key in those situations."

That's pretty much been the general feedback from various college programs on Morris and his talent. His skills on the field are undeniable so what Morris has spent the offseason working on is the mental side of the game through extensive film study.

When studying different quarterbacks, the one player Morris comes back to is Deshaun Watson, who is similar in stature (6-foot-2) to Morris (6-foot-1).

"That's kind of who I'm compared to most based off what I read, a mini Deshaun Watson so I decided to watch games of his when he was in high school," Morris said. "Just the way he stays in the pocket and delivers the ball is exactly how I try to be. I definitely watch film a lot better now than I did a year ago, I have a pretty good understanding of every defensive coverage.”

When watching LSU's offense in 2019, Morris couldn't help but be captivated by the efficiency in which it operated.

"They're gonna throw the ball a lot and when they do throw it, it's going to be completed most of the time," Morris said. "They have a well oiled machine down there now and an offensive coordinator that's going to make the right call and put his players in the best position to succeed."

To hear a high-end quarterback prospect talk about the LSU offense in such a glowing manner is music to LSU fans' ears. In the next few classes, the Tigers will be bringing in top quarterback prospects Garrett Nussmeier in 2021 and Walker Howard in 2022.

Morris, a 2022 quarterback, says he certainly pays attention to where other prospects in his class are going but isn't scared to compete against anybody.

"When a kid in my class commits to a school, that is something to look into but I'm not going to let it affect me and my process," Morris said. "I'm not scared to compete against anybody and I'll do my research and make the decision that's best for me."