LSU Tigers 2021 Commit Naquan Brown SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

LSU is putting a premium on talented, athletic edge rushers in the 2021 class and have some major commitments from Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones and Keanu Koht to back it up. The fourth member of the defensive end class is Naquan Brown out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Brown became the 13th commitment for the Tigers when he announced on July 1 and brings not only talent on the field but character off the field to the program.

“That's big for us, character," Orgeron said on Off the Bench in July. "Guys that can process, do the right things, go to school. Guys that are tough in the weight room that the coaches have.

“We judge recruiting by character. I think character was one of the biggest reasons that we had a great team last year. We had a bunch of young men that did the right thing. Knock on wood, you don't hear about our players getting in much trouble off the field and we're proud of that."

Exactly what kind of role Brown will fill once 2021 comes around will depend on a few variables. While the Tigers are four deep at most spots on the defensive line, it'll be imperative for Brown to add weight to his 6-foot-3 frame. 

At 205 pounds currently, adding an extra 15-20 pounds before arriving to campus would help immensely at his chances of seeing the field early.

"My goal is when I get down there, to work hard to where I’m trying to get to, and be in a position where I will play and start," Brown told Geaux247 after his commitment decision.

Get to know Brown's game a little better by checking out his SI All-American player profile below.

Frame: Long and lean. Broad shoulders with wide chest and relatively thick waist. Chiseled thighs and quads taper to thin calves. Solid trunk. Significant room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Borderline-elite first step. Burst and closing speed pop off the tape. Notably quick feet in short areas; routinely runs screens and even stop-and-gos as wideout. Long strider in open field. Imminent jump-ball threat offensively. Plays with power, but not especially strong.

Instincts: Scary fast off the ball. Natural pass-rushing savvy; knows when to bend corner and dip inside. Arm tackler for the most part. Rarely squares body to ball before finishing. Shows clear talent and awareness tracking ball as pass-catcher.

Polish: Already owns pass-rushing fundamentals, including active hand usage. Should have deep, varied toolbox of moves in time. Tendency to narrow shoulders to avoid blockers. Must work on staying low. Ability to take on blockers and hold up at point of attack largely unknown. Strength must improve.

Bottom Line: Brown is among the most tantalizing developmental prospects in the class of 2021. With a few years of dedication in the weight room and at the training table, he’ll prove a terror for opposing tackles and quarterbacks. Athletic dynamism means ultimate positional designation depends on scheme, but pass-rushing will undoubtedly be his main focus.

