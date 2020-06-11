NCAA Oversight Committee Officially Passes Six-Week Preseason Plan, What it Means for LSU Football

On Thursday, the NCAA reportedly officially passed its six-week preseason plan starting in July, another significant step in college football returning on time in September. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The details of the plan aren't dissimilar to what Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported last week when news of the plan broke. What is newsworthy are the dates programs can start having access to their players outside of voluntary workouts.

College coaches can start having access to their players on July 13 for strength workouts and in person film study. The eight hour per week limitation on player access will continue until July 24, when OTA walkthrough practices will be allowed.

At that point, the amount of time per week coaches can have access to players will be 20 hours. The OTA style walkthroughs will include a ball as a further step to making sure athletes are physically prepared for a scheduled season.

The two week OTA walkthrough period would directly lead into training camp starting on Aug. 7.

LSU is currently in its first week of voluntary workouts and all indications most of the players returned in great shape. Strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt has said repeatedly he felt the players would need about a month to get back into football shape before returning to the field.

This timeline of when the walkthrough practices are scheduled to start will give the team plenty of time to make sure the players are in tip top shape and condition. One of the efficient strategies Moffitt and the staff will be using is “velocity-based training” through Perch technology.





Velocity-based training is a method of based on how fast an athlete moves a certain weight as opposed to how much weight is actually on the rack.





"The thing that I’ve noticed more than anything is how much healthier our guys are by using velocity-based training," Moffitt said. "You’re able to select the optimal weight and the optimal rep range. Programming is so much easier now...because it takes out all the guesswork."