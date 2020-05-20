LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

NCAA Votes To End On-Campus Moratorium, SEC Decision Could See LSU Athletes Return to Campus

Glen West

On Wednesday, the NCAA took another step towards athletics returning in the fall, voting to end the on-campus moratorium which would allow student-athletes to return to campus.



The news was first reported by Pete Themal of Yahoo sports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.

What this means for LSU remains to be determined. The SEC presidents will vote on Friday whether to allow athletes to return to campus on June 1 or June 15.

If that happens, it will then be up to each university to decide when players will start returning to campus. In the last week, athletic director Scott Woodward and football strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt have said LSU is targeting a June 1 return.


In particular, Moffitt said the goal is to see the incoming freshmen return first for conditioning tests but that hinders on what’s allowed by the NCAA and SEC.

“A lot of it is going to have to do with our reporting date, we're planning for June 1 and then it will also be determined largely in part what the NCAA and SEC will allow us to do," Moffitt said in an interview Wednesday.

Woodward and a number of conference leaders and athletic directors believe that athletes being back on campus will benefit them tremendously. LSU has the resources from a nutrition and a health standpoint that is far better than what they might be getting at home.

“We have top concern for our student-athletes,” Woodward said last week. “We're making sure that is paramount, that we do these things we can control because that's one thing in our hands that we can help and we can do better.”

Story will be updated when more information is known.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruit and Louisiana Native Jacoby Mathews “Drawn” to LSU Football

Mathews, has been visiting LSU practices since eighth grade, considers Tigers to be in his top-three

Glen West

Will Wade Says LSU Basketball Will Be Prepared if NCAA, SEC Vote to Allow Athletes to Return to Campus

Wade said basketball’s return could hinder on how well the football program adjusts to new rules

Glen West

LSU Strength and Conditioning Coach Tommy Moffit Says Program Expecting to Have Freshman On Campus June 1

Moffitt hoping to issue freshmen conditioning test but said it hinders on what SEC, NCAA will allow

Glen West

Where Does the 2019 LSU Football Team Stack Up With Some of College Football's Historic Past Teams?

Tigers team among the best in college football history says article from the Athletic

Harrison Valentine

2021 Recruit Colin Henrich Talks Unique Experience of Receiving Offer from LSU Football During a Mid-Term

Henrich has versatile list of offers from SEC, ACC and Big-12 programs

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reviews Offensive Line Depth, Which of the New Quarantine Methods Will Stick

Orgeron says offensive line is "three deep," will learn a lot more about unit when team is allowed to put the pads back on

Glen West

Film Study: How Does 2021 Safety Commit Khari Gee Fit Into LSU Football's Defense?

Gee has the size, versatility to be an every down back for the Tigers

Brian Smith

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan Says His Experience Can Help "Already Elite" Tigers Offense

Linehan doesn't envision much change in the offense after historic 2019 season

Glen West

by

Harrison Valentine

Despite Entering the Process Late, LSU Football Firmly in the Mix for 2021 Recruit Owen Prentice

Prentice would ideally like to visit Baton Rouge before making any final decisions

Glen West

by

Curt05

How Are Colleges Preparing Facilities for Return of Student-Athletes?

Glen West