LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

2021 Outside Linebacker Raesjon Davis Commits to LSU on New Year's Day

Glen West

LSU couldn't have asked for a better start to the new year on the recruiting front as the Tigers landed a commitment from 2021 five-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis on New Year's Day.

Davis is a product of Mater Dei High School in California, where he was teammates with 2020 five-star cornerback Elias Ricks for a few years before Ricks transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year. The two will be reunited once more on the field should Davis' commitment hold true through signing period next year.

Davis chose the Tigers over offers from other schools such as Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan and Oregon. Currently a five-star recruit on 247sports, Davis took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to officially commit to LSU.

Davis is the No. 1 linebacker in California in 2021 while also being the  No. 19 overall player in the class. Davis' commitment now brings the Tigers total class to four, joining receiver Deion Smith, defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

Not long after Davis announced his commitment to the Tigers, Ricks went to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate.

“Welcome to the Brotherhood Lil bro, I told y’all I was bringing more of Cali wit me, LETS GET TO WORK !”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LSU Basketball Receives Commitment From Georgetown Transfer Josh Leblanc

Glen West

Baton Rouge native transferring home as fourth Tiger commit of 2020 class

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Injury Update on Guard Damien Lewis, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

Glen West

Lewis prognosis "a little better" than initially thought

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Donald Trump Conversation, Clemson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Glen West

Orgeron thinks Edwards-Helaire will be full go by next Wednesday

Ed Orgeron Says LSU is 'Close' to Finalizing Contract Extension with Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady

Glen West

Brady has helped LSU to become NCAA leader in offense and points in 2019

An Early Look at LSU-Clemson in the National Championship

Glen West

Star-studded rosters set up for unforgettable national championship game

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron receives congratulatory phone calls after every big game. But the one Orgeron…

LSU Opens as 5.5 Point Favorites Over Clemson in National Championship

Glen West

Over/Under for championship set at 69 two weeks out

LSU Basketball Snaps Two Game Skid With 74-57 Win Over Undefeated Liberty

Glen West

Tigers convert on turnovers, control the paint in double digit win

Video: LSU Players React to Peach Bowl Victory Over Oklahoma

Glen West

Cushenberry, Burrow, Moss and others talk the Tigers big win

Three Observations from LSU's Peach Bowl Performance

Glen West

Here are three observations from the Tigers' win over Oklahoma thanks to Joe Burrow's record-setting day.