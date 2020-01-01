2021 Outside Linebacker Raesjon Davis Commits to LSU on New Year's Day

LSU couldn't have asked for a better start to the new year on the recruiting front as the Tigers landed a commitment from 2021 five-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis on New Year's Day.

Davis is a product of Mater Dei High School in California, where he was teammates with 2020 five-star cornerback Elias Ricks for a few years before Ricks transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year. The two will be reunited once more on the field should Davis' commitment hold true through signing period next year.

Davis chose the Tigers over offers from other schools such as Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan and Oregon. Currently a five-star recruit on 247sports, Davis took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to officially commit to LSU.

Davis is the No. 1 linebacker in California in 2021 while also being the No. 19 overall player in the class. Davis' commitment now brings the Tigers total class to four, joining receiver Deion Smith, defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

Not long after Davis announced his commitment to the Tigers, Ricks went to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate.

“Welcome to the Brotherhood Lil bro, I told y’all I was bringing more of Cali wit me, LETS GET TO WORK !”