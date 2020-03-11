LSU Issues Response to Coronavirus, No Confirmed Cases at This Time

On Wednesday, LSU issued a response to the recent coronavirus outbreak that has spread to Louisiana. At this time there are six confirmed cases, primarily in the New Orleans area.

LSU confirmed that there are no confirmed cases on or around campus despite speculation that one individual “expressed concern about exposure to the virus.”

As a result of no confirmed cases, events such as athletics, ceremonies and commencements remain scheduled as planned.

“We have received questions about upcoming events for the spring, from awards ceremonies to State Rally to commencement to athletic events. Currently, because there are no cases of the virus at LSU, most events are still being held as planned. However, we are closely monitoring this situation, which is constantly changing, and are looking at all upcoming large-scale events and will communicate any cancellations to you as soon as we know them.“

In regards to athletics, men’s basketball, baseball, indoor track and softball are all on the road this weekend. The SEC tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday as planned with the Tigers scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Baseball will travel to Oxford for a three game series with No. 5 Ole Miss.

With spring break upcoming, the school is imploring students to not travel and also considering the option of closing the school after spring break.

"We are considering whether closing after spring break would be beneficial. We will keep you posted on that decision when it is made. At this time, all options are being considered to enable you to complete the semester in a safe way."

LSU will continue to closely monitor the situation and updates will be provided immediately.

Here is the full statement issued by the school: