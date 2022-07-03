Number of LSU Targets Making July 4th College Announcement

The Tigers are on pace for a tremendous week on the recruiting trail with a number of recruits set to make their college announcements. Head coach Brian Kelly and his staff certainly put in the work during June, hosting an abundance of prospects to campus, but now is time to see that work pay off.

On Monday, three LSU targets will be making their college announcements and the Tigers feel they are definitely in the mix. Even landing two of the three prospects would elevate this 2023 class to the next level as things begin taking shape.

Here’s a look at who is set to make their decision July 4th:

Dashawn Womack - Defensive Line - 5:30 PM EST Announcement

The Tigers have put their foot on the gas when it comes to defensive line prospects over the last few months, prioritizing Womack specifically. Womack will be announcing his decision Monday with LSU certainly in the mix.

Womack has also been to Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss this month. With the Tigers getting an official visit too, they certainly feel they’re in position to land the forceful lineman. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack have developed a significant relationship over the last few months with Cain looking to seal the deal Monday.

To land Womack would be a critical piece to this 2023 class. It’s been a hectic summer of recruiting for the Tigers, but to head into the fall with a few commits would be a huge get for LSU.

Darron Reed - Defensive Line - 2:00 PM EST Announcement

The Tigers may have gotten in on Reed late, but it hasn’t wavered their confidence in making an impression. With Ohio State trending for the four-star defensive lineman, the Tigers have started gaining momentum.

LSU hosted Reed on an official visit earlier this month which was a huge win for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Reed is a force on the field and could certainly provide additional depth at the defensive line position for the next few years.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been on a tear over the last few days with Reed potentially being the cherry on top. It looks as though it will be a two-man race between LSU and Ohio State in this one.

Ashton Stamps - Cornerback - 1:00 PM CT Announcement

The New Orleans native has been nothing short of dominant during his camp runs over the summer. A product of Archbishop Rummel High School, where the Tigers love to dip in and land elite talent, Stamps has had a productive spring leading up to his senior campaign.

Stamps earned an offer from the Tigers after his excellent showing at the LSU Elite Camp earlier in June. Pulling in offers from Missouri and Nebraska in April, it set the tone for a summer that has seen a handful of others enter his recruitment. His LSU offer could be what sparks other high-majors to look at the versatile defensive back.

A true-athlete, Stamps can play all over the field and could be a huge get for the Tigers. For Kelly and LSU to land an in-state prospect who is certainly on the rise and jumpstart a trend of keeping Louisiana talent home, Stamps would be a huge piece to this 2023 class.