Breaking: 2021 Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Commits to LSU Football

Quarterback is one of those defining positions in seemingly every recruiting class. On Monday, LSU filled a need when Texas quarterback Garrett Nussmeier announced his decision to commit to the Tigers on social media.

“I’ve decided after much thought and prayers that I’ll be committing to Louisiana State University,” Nussmeier wrote in his weekly SI All American blog. “For me the decision was just a buildup of the things I know I can do in their offense.”





Garrett Nussmeier commits to LSU

Nussmeier becomes the ninth commitment of a 2021 recruiting class that has taken off in the last 10 days for the Tigers. In addition to Nussmeier, LSU has landed commitments from receiver JoJo Earle, defensive end Landon Jackson and linebacker Zavier Carter in the last two weeks.

Currently the No. 7 ranked pro style quarterback in the 2021 class according to 247Sports composite ranking, Nussmeier joins a class that also includes five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, four-star receiver Deion Smith, safety Dakota Mitchell, defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

From an LSU perspective, the quarterback position will be an intriguing one to follow. Caleb Williams, a highly touted five-star quarterback just recently put the Tigers in his top-three. Adding two quarterbacks is the plan and it’ll be interesting to see where Williams ultimately winds up, though Oklahoma has always been a popular destination for him.





For Nussmeier, the decision to commit at this time was simple. Initially, his plan was to take official visits in the summer and fall and then make an ultimate decision.

With the future being uncertain in regards to visits, Nussmeier thought it would be better to get the commitment out of the way now so he can focus on other things. Now Nussmeier can steer his attention towards improving his overall game ahead of his senior season.

“I think the next step for me is to build that confidence and take the ball past the line of scrimmage and go get five or six," Nussmeier told LSUCountry back in March. "So getting better at running the football and getting bigger and stronger are two important things to me as of now."





That combined with the strong relationships he's built with coach Ed Orgeron, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan made it a building block situation that continued to stack up in LSU’s favor.

Linehan and the Nussmeier family go way back as his father, Doug, played for Linehan at the University of Idaho and then later coached alongside Linehan for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I have a view of him as a really close family friend so to be able to play for him would be a cool opportunity but it's also a great amount of insight,” Nussmeier said of Linehan.

At the end of the day, returning to his home state of Louisiana, where he grew up in Lake Charles, was an opportunity Nussmeier just couldn’t pass up.

“Being from Louisiana, I’ve seen purple and gold my entire life,” Nussmeier wrote. “I’ve understood what the brand of LSU means to the state of Louisiana. When you think of Louisiana, the school you think of is LSU. To be a part of that, especially to have a chance to be the quarterback, it was an opportunity that was hard to pass up on.

“I’m ready to compete and I’m ready to get started and do what I’m asked to do.”