Watch: LSU Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Continue Stellar 2020 Season

Garrett Nussmeier wasn't on the inaugural SI99 rankings nor did he crack the top 10 of quarterbacks in the 2021 class. But after his start to the 2020 season, it's going to be hard to keep him off both lists moving forward.

After another phenomenal performance this weekend at Marcus High School, Nussmeier and company picked up a 55-14 win over Flower Mound, with the LSU commit tossing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the win. But the highlight of the evening didn't come on a touchdown pass, but rather a scramble and throw on the run to another 2021 recruit J. Michael Sturdivant.

Those off platform throws are something that Nussmeier worked extremely hard on in the offseason and it doesn't get much tougher or impressive than the on-target throw he pulled off Friday night.

"I think the next step for me is to build that confidence and take the ball past the line of scrimmage and go get five or six," Nussmeier said back in March. "So getting better at running the football and getting bigger and stronger are two important things to me as of now."

Nussmeier has proven to be one of the leaders of the class and with seven spots still open in the class, he and his fellow commits will be hoping to help cap the class on a strong note. That might be a little more difficult, depending on how the program wants to handle its four scholarship reduction next season.

“We all talk about it to be honest, we think it's important that we're all doing our part to get more players to come play with us," Nussmeier said. “There's always a name being thrown around in the group chat because we want those uncommitted guys to know that this class is a family and when they commit, they're a part of us."