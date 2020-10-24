SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Watch: LSU Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Continue Stellar 2020 Season

Glen West

Garrett Nussmeier wasn't on the inaugural SI99 rankings nor did he crack the top 10 of quarterbacks in the 2021 class. But after his start to the 2020 season, it's going to be hard to keep him off both lists moving forward. 

After another phenomenal performance this weekend at Marcus High School, Nussmeier and company picked up a 55-14 win over Flower Mound, with the LSU commit tossing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the win. But the highlight of the evening didn't come on a touchdown pass, but rather a scramble and throw on the run to another 2021 recruit J. Michael Sturdivant. 

Those off platform throws are something that Nussmeier worked extremely hard on in the offseason and it doesn't get much tougher or impressive than the on-target throw he pulled off Friday night.

"I think the next step for me is to build that confidence and take the ball past the line of scrimmage and go get five or six," Nussmeier said back in March. "So getting better at running the football and getting bigger and stronger are two important things to me as of now."

Nussmeier has proven to be one of the leaders of the class and with seven spots still open in the class, he and his fellow commits will be hoping to help cap the class on a strong note. That might be a little more difficult, depending on how the program wants to handle its four scholarship reduction next season. 

“We all talk about it to be honest, we think it's important that we're all doing our part to get more players to come play with us," Nussmeier said. “There's always a name being thrown around in the group chat because we want those uncommitted guys to know that this class is a family and when they commit, they're a part of us."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football vs South Carolina

Tigers 3-3 when starting a true freshman at quarterback

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: LSU Starts to Piece Together Answers in Narrow Win Over South Carolina

Offense, defense show improvement after two week layoff

Glen West

How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs South Carolina

Tigers to kickoff with Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Glen West

Does LSU Football's Self-Imposed Penalties Affect Recruiting?

Tigers can take a number of different approaches to loss in scholarships

Glen West

Could LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg Return in 2021 as a Sixth Year Senior?

Von Rosenberg hopeful for an opportunity in the NFL after successful career at LSU

Glen West

by

tigerdawg

Against South Carolina, LSU Football Must Find Ways to Help Young Quarterbacks

Establishing run game, quick and easy reads the key to moving the ball against Gamecocks

Brian Smith

LSU Football Hoping Simplified Defense Will Carry Over Into South Carolina Matchup

Cox believes Tigers are making strides on defense with South Carolina the first test

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Officially Out vs South Carolina, TJ Finley to Draw Start

Finley, Max Johnson both expected to earn ample playing time

Glen West

What Does LSU Football Submitting "Self-Imposing" Penalties Amid NCAA Investigation Mean for Program?

LSU hoping self-imposed penalties won't lead to further action from NCAA

Glen West

Three Players to Watch: LSU Football vs South Carolina

Return of Ingram and another strong outing from Gilbert keys to the game against Gamecocks

Glen West