LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

LSU coach Ed Orgeron added another award to his growing list of achievements for the 2019 season, being named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year on Friday.

In conjunction with the Football Writers Association of American and the Sugar Bowl, Orgeron will be presented the award in a private ceremony on Jan. 11, two days before the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Orgeron has led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record in 2019 that resulted in an SEC Championship victory over Georgia and the team's first berth to the College Football Playoff. For his achievements this year, Orgeron won the Home Depot Coach of the Year, the AP Coach of the Year and SEC Coach of the Year.

"Coach Orgeron is an incredibly deserving winner of this prestigious honor," 2019 FWAA President Matt Fortuna said. "From the ways he has reinvented his program on and off the field, to the bonds he has formed with his players, it is easy to see how he has led LSU to a No. 1 ranking this season. Joe Burrow's Heisman speech alone made me want to run through a brick wall for Coach O."

Under Orgeron's leadership, the LSU offense broke records at an historic pace in 2019 as Heisman winner Joe Burrow tossed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both conference records while Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 18 receiving touchdowns, tying an SEC record. The Tigers lead the nation in yards per game (554.3) and come in at No. 3 in scoring (47.8).

Orgeron will be the third Tiger coach to take home the Eddie Robinson Award, joining Paul Dietzel (1958) and Nick Saban (2003).

In 2019, Orgeron beat out finalists Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).