LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron added another award to his growing list of achievements for the 2019 season, being named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year on Friday.

In conjunction with the Football Writers Association of American and the Sugar Bowl, Orgeron will be presented the award in a private ceremony on Jan. 11, two days before the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Orgeron has led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record in 2019 that resulted in an SEC Championship victory over Georgia and the team's first berth to the College Football Playoff. For his achievements this year, Orgeron won the Home Depot Coach of the Year, the AP Coach of the Year and SEC Coach of the Year. 

"Coach Orgeron is an incredibly deserving winner of this prestigious honor," 2019 FWAA President Matt Fortuna said. "From the ways he has reinvented his program on and off the field, to the bonds he has formed with his players, it is easy to see how he has led LSU to a No. 1 ranking this season. Joe Burrow's Heisman speech alone made me want to run through a brick wall for Coach O."

Under Orgeron's leadership, the LSU offense broke records at an historic pace in 2019 as Heisman winner Joe Burrow tossed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both conference records while Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 18 receiving touchdowns, tying an SEC record. The Tigers lead the nation in yards per game (554.3) and come in at No. 3 in scoring (47.8).

Orgeron will be the third Tiger coach to take home the Eddie Robinson Award, joining Paul Dietzel (1958) and Nick Saban (2003). 

In 2019, Orgeron beat out finalists Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Reacts to Athens Food Bank Fundraiser Following Heisman Speech

Glen West

Joe Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech inspired many to donate to his Ohio hometown food bank.

Video: LSU Players Talk Oklahoma, Watching Joe Burrow Win the Heisman

Glen West

Moss, Cushenberry and Lewis eager to close season the right way

An LSU Football Early Signing Period Recap: Tigers Ink 19 Players to 2020 Class

Glen West

Who's the best prospect, most likely to play early, who's still in play and who LSU missed out on

Live 2020 Early Signing Period Updates/Thread: LSU Football

Glen West

Tigers hoping to ink most of 2020 class during Early Signing Period

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Doesn't Know Extent Of Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury, Talks Oklahoma

Glen West

LSU hopes to know more on Edwards-Helaire by end of the week

LSU Offensive Line Wins the Joe Moore Award

Glen West

Award goes to the best offensive line unit in the country

LSU Basketball Blown Away By East Tennessee State 74-63 Snapping Four Game Win Streak

Glen West

Tigers allow 19 offensive rebounds in worst loss during the Will Wade era

Four-Star Outside Linebacker Phillip Webb Signs With LSU

Glen West

No. 4 overall outside linebacker becomes first outside linebacker in the 2020 class for the Tigers

Five-Star Receiver Rakim Jarrett Flips LSU Commitment, Will Stay Closer to Home in Maryland

Glen West

First shocker of Early Signing Period doesn't go Tigers way

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Marcus Dumervil Signs With LSU

Glen West

Dumervil first tackle to sign with LSU in 2020 class