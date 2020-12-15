Ed Orgeron Expecting Busy Early Signing Period for LSU Football

Normally at this time of year, LSU is preparing for a bowl game still weeks away, leaving plenty of time for the coaching staff to focus on recruiting and most recent years, the Early Signing Period. But as 2020 has proven over and over, this isn't an ordinary year or ordinary college football season.

With Wednesday's Early Signing Period now in its final 24 hours, LSU has the difficult task of not only trying to convince a number of 2021 recruits to sign early but also prepare for its season finale against Ole Miss. As it currently stands, the Tigers have received 19 commitments to this point.

That number had at one point reached 22 but three decommitents, the most recent of which in Nathaniel Wiggins (the only cornerback in the class), has LSU set up for more spots than originally thought. Orgeron has talked about filling the remaining spots with offensive and defensive linemen with Maason Smith, Korey Foreman and Tristan Leigh being among the top targets.

Orgeron told reporters on Monday that he believes at minimum, 15 or 16 players will sign on Wednesday with as many as 20 being the maximum. Smith is among the uncommitted prospects committing on Dec. 16, setting a time at 3:30. The talented defensive tackle out of Terrebonne is set to choose between the Tigers, Georgia, Alabama and Miami.

Offensive tackle Savion Byrd is also expected to sign on Wednesday with the Tigers battling it out with SMU and Oklahoma for the Texas prospect. Foreman announced that he'll be signing on Wednesday as well but that he won't reveal which team he actually signed with until the Under Armour All American game on Jan. 2

"We've built relationships. These guys saw last year one of the best teams to ever play in college football history, and they remember that. And they see all those guys going into the NFL and having a lot of success, and they see us having a young team," Orgeron said. "Obviously we've struggled in some areas that we gotta get fixed. But they know that. It gives them an opportunity to come in and play early, see true freshmen playing, two freshmen quarterbacks playing and having success. We're fixing to sign another great quarterback on Wednesday. So they see the future looks bright."

LSU's performance against Florida on Saturday is a reason for the Tigers to feel optimistic about their chances of keeping and obtaining a few more stellar prospects.

"I think it was huge. I think it's reassurance. And obviously recruits have a short memory what you did yesterday, and they all watched the game," Orgeron said. "But they've been seeing the whole time all the freshmen we're playing, all the players that we lost. So I think the game had a lot to do with giving us some momentum this week, but we were on solid ground with most of our recruits before this game. But it does help."

LSU played 26 freshmen and sophomores in the win over Florida, a great sign that the young talent was able to find a way to win against a quality opponent. It's something the program can certainly build on moving forward.

"I really believe last year's recruiting class is phenomenal. A lot of guys are playing already. The sophomores are doing a very good job. But as you look at it, all those guys are coming back," Orgeron said. "Maybe we can recruit some guys with the extra year eligibility. For next year we should have a very strong team, a very strong nucleus along with this recruiting class we're going to have this year."

In terms of preparing for the Ole Miss game while also being on top of recruiting, Orgeron said his phone will be on him at all times if a recruit wants to talk. These are the kind of days Orgeron built his career on after all, becoming an elite level recruiter because of his infectious personality.

It'll be an interesting day, one likely filled with excitement and some disappointment. But that's just what makes recruiting an endlessly entertainment quality of college football.

"Just always have the phone in your pocket and I'm always available. We're talking to parents all the time. We're talking to players all the time. We have unlimited phone calls with them. It's kind of 24/7 and you gotta balance your time," Orgeron said. "And everybody's dealing with the same thing. We gotta balance it right down the middle 50/50."