Report: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Agrees to Six Year Extension With Program

Glen West

Fresh off of leading LSU to its fourth national championship in program history, coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly agreed to a six year extension that will make him one of the top-five paid coaches in college football.

The deal, first reported by Bruce Feldman of the Athletic, is valued at $42 million with a $6 million base salary per season. Benefits will push the annual salary to $7 million per year according to Brooks Kubena of the Advocate. 

“I'm very appreciative of Scott Woodward , the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana," Orgeron said in a press release. "I'm happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU."

Orgeron's most recent contract extension in April of 2019, bumped him up to $4 million, which was still one of the lowest contracts in the SEC at the time.

The extension is very much deserved for the Tigers' leading man, who has led LSU to a 40-9 record since taking over as interim coach during the 2016 season. LSU not only won a national championship in 2019, but had to beat seven top-10 teams in the process, something that has never been done in the history of college football.

For the job he did in 2019, Orgeron won the Home Depot, AP, Eddie Robinson and Bear Bryant Coach of the Year awards.


“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU," said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. "He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”

Orgeron's annual salary trails only Dabo Swinney ($9,315,000), Nick Saban ($8,707,000), Jim Harbaugh ($7,504,000) and Jimbo Fisher ($7,500,000). 

With Orgeron now tied to LSU for the foreseeable future, the administration must now turn to finding replacements for passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

