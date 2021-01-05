Early Signs Point to Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Approaching Coaching Hires With Different Line of Thinking

LSU's coaching staff model in 2020 was quite clear. The Tigers went with older, more experienced coaches who were thought to be teachers that could help a young, inexperienced roster develop and carry on the success from the 2019 season.

Steve Ensminger, Scott Linehan and Bo Pelini were all veteran coaches who had been through their fair share of stops throughout their careers and had success at various places. Their experience between the three expanded 100 years and while there were moments of success, the reported disconnect between the players and the coaching staff at times was a contributing factor to the failed 5-5 season for the purple and gold.

Ensminger has since transitioned to an analyst role and the program has moved on from Pelini and Linehan, as well as safeties coach Bill Busch while defensive line coach Bill Johnson elected to retire.

Now, after a few weeks of limbo, LSU's list of candidates for the three biggest open positions on staff, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator, have become a little more clear.

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and Panthers offensive assistant DJ Mangas have all been linked to the Tigers three vacant coaching positions. Various reports indicate that Freeman will interview for LSU's defensive coordinator position this week while Peetz and Mangas will interview for the offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator position.

What do all three of these coaching candidates have in common? They're young, energetic guys who want to continue to move up the coaching ladder. That starts with having success as coordinators at top notch, Power 5 programs or in the NFL.

Freeman is 34, Mangas 32 and Peetz 37, all young coaches who have seen what it takes to have success at various levels. Freeman is coming off a season at Cincinnati where the Bearcats ranked No. 13 in total defense, allowing 324.6 yards per game, clamping down on opposing offenses on third down as well, allowing just a 34.6 conversion percentage.

Mangas was around for the Tigers' 2019 run to the national championship as an offensive analyst and right hand man to Joe Brady, who he followed to Carolina for the Panthers job this past season. Peetz has spent 10 years in the NFL with various organizations including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders.

His most successful stint was as running backs coach with the Panthers in 2019 where he helped Christian McCaffrey rush for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 yards on 116 catches and four additional touchdowns through the air. If hired as offensive coordinator, Peetz would be the perfect kind of coach to utilize the running backs like John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin in both the run and passing attack.

More than anything these potential moves show a willingness for Orgeron to adapt when it comes to his coaching staff. he quickly moved on from Matt Canada in 2017 when that offensive style didn't mesh with the Tigers' personnel. Now he'll look to do the same with this next series of hires.

"We're finding the right fit and knowing exactly what we want on offense and defense," Orgeron said Tuesday on Off the Bench. "We have done a lot of research, there are many great candidates, I've got two guys coming in today, my top guy on defense will be in on Thursday and see where that goes. Hopefully we can end it there."

Again, it's important to point out that nothing is official and at this stage, these are just interviews. But there's certainly a discrepancy in the types of coaches Orgeron was looking for this time a year ago when he was finding replacements for Brady and Dave Aranda.

That should be commended but at the same time these will be the most important hires he's made while coach of the Tigers.