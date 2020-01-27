Report: LSU to Hire Bo Pelini as Defensive Coordinator

Per multiple reports, LSU is expected to hire current Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini as its next defensive coordinator.

Pelini served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2005-2007, a three year stint that included a national championship in the ‘07 season. Following that championship win, Pelini would go on to accept a head coaching job with Nebraska, where he spent seven seasons with the Cornhuskers.





While a head coach at Nebraska, Pelini went 67-27, including a 4-3 bowl record. Under Pelini in 2007, LSU’s defense was ranked No. 3 in total defense (288.8 yards per game) and No. 17 in scoring defense.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger is reporting the annual salary will be $2 million, instantly making Pelini one of the top paid assistant coaches in football. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the hire.

According to McMurphy’s report, coach Ed Orgeron has offered the job to Pelini and he’s expected to accept it.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Pelini had been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2015.

Orgeron was asked in a recent interview on Baton Rouge radio’s “Off the Bench” about the vacant defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator job.





“We have a big selection of defensive coordinators and passing game coordinators,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, it's going to be bring the best to LSU, No. 1. No. 2, it's going to be a great fit with our culture. There's a lot of guys that want to be here. We're looking at some great guys. My aim is to get better. I always want to get better in choosing coaches, it’s going to be a process and I’m looking forward to it.