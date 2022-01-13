Players LSU is Targeting in Transfer Portal to Keep an Eye On

LSU is currently getting locked and loaded for another busy few weeks on the recruiting trail. The Tigers are handing out offers and planning visits left and right to lock up a strong finish to the 2022 roster.

The work is already getting started in the portal, an aspect of recruiting new coach Brian Kelly is looking to really help expand the veteran presence of this current roster. The Tigers have secured commitments from offensive lineman Miles Frazier and defensive backs Mekhi Garner and Joe Foucha.

But there are plenty of holes left to fill with the program still hovering around 17 of a possible 32 spots. A look at a few transfer prospects who would make sense for the Tigers to fill with their final 15 spots:

Michael Trigg (TE)

The former USC tight end just recently put his name in the transfer portal and is already receiving interest from a number of teams for good reason. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Trigg is a dual sport athlete who both LSU and South Carolina were seriously pursuing for football and basketball.

He ultimately wound up in Southern California, recording seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games before suffering a season ending knee injury. The Tigers do have a need for tight end help as freshman Jack Bech was asked to carry a huge load in transitioning from receiver to tight end in 2021.

If the Tigers could land a more true tight end like Trigg, it would allow the offense to truly untap Bech's talents as a receiver. LSU also has Kole Taylor currently on the roster, just signed Mason Taylor to the 2022 class and are in heavy pursuit of Westgate star Danny Lewis.

Kyren Lacy (WR)

Lacy is the definition of a vertical threat for any offense. The ULL transfer immediately picked up an offer from Kelly and the Tigers and would be a mega addition to a roster that's lost four players to the transfer portal throughout the 2021 season.

Lacy led the Ragin’ Cajuns in touchdowns with six in 2021 and ranked fourth in receiving yards for his squad. A wide out who thrives in space with the football, Lacy’s elite footwork and strength allow him to shed defenders and use his speed for explosive plays consistently.

Whether it be catching a screen and making something out of nothing or showing his incredible athleticism off a slant, once Lacy is in the open field, he’s a problem.

Add his dynamic play style alongside Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, who have both shown their deep threat abilities, this unit is going to give defenses problems every Saturday. Not to mention Brian Thomas Jr. and Jack Bech looking to take that next step this offseason as well, it adds more fuel to the fire in this offense.

Mekhi Wingo (DT)

After a breakout freshman season at Missouri, Wingo is one of the most highly sought after defensive tackle transfers in the country and has already settled into a top four.

Wingo announced via social media his final four schools including LSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas and USC, with plans to visit three of the programs over the next week. During his first season of starting time with Missouri, Wingo totaled seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception he returned for a touchdown and two quarterback hurries.

LSU is pretty solid with its top players returning along the defensive line, including Maason Smith, BJ Ojulari, Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Joseph Evans. But the addition of Wingo gives the Tigers another truly elite potential starter in the middle of the line. It also likely helps LSU's chances that Wingo played for defensive assistant Robert Steeples in high school at De Smet.

Greg Brooks Jr. (DB)

Brooks is the second Arkansas defensive back the Tigers are in strong pursuit of. A junior defensive back out of Harvey, Louisiana and West Jefferson High School, Brooks is another SEC challenged prospect on the transfer market.

This past season for the Razorbacks, Brooks totaled 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception and five passes defended. He's been teammates with recent LSU commit Joe Foucha for the last handful of seasons and would bring a layer of SEC experience and chemistry playing next to Foucha that's awfully enticing.

LSU of course is still looking to fill some major holes in the secondary and the addition of Foucha and Mekhi Garner was a good start. But adding Brooks to the mix would add another veteran presence to this unit and be a great start for a program that's watched its top four players at corner depart the team.