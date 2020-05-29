Predicting LSU Football's 2020 Season (Games 7-9): Tigers Swim Through the Eye of Their SEC Schedule

Heading into Week 7 and the brunt of SEC play, we’ve got the Tigers sitting at 5-1 after a hiccup on the road in Gainesville against Florida.

LSU comes off a historic season with historic attrition off the field as well, having to replace 20 players to the NFL Draft, passing game coordinator Joe Brady, and multiple crucial analysts. But, with all of that, the Tigers still remain heavily in the hunt with a manageable stretch ahead.

@ Arkansas - Oct. 17 - Fayetteville, AR

LSU has owned this series of late, and it won’t stop in 2020.

After a dismal 4-18 start, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10, leading to the hiring of Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman as the program’s next head coach. The Razorbacks, in desperate need of stability, may have found their starting quarterback in former Florida QB Feleipe Franks in late-January, who announced his commitment to the Hogs after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

But even with these new changes, LSU returns too much talent to let one slip here. That’s not to say this change of culture couldn’t spark something down the road for Arkansas, but in 2020, LSU will likely take the Golden Boot back to Baton Rouge.

Prediction: LSU 34, Arkansas 20

Mississippi State - Oct. 24 - Baton Rouge, LA

Will Mike Leach walk into Tiger Stadium and win in Year 1? It’s a tall ask.

This matchup promises to be very entertaining for many years to come, but for now, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers should remain in control when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge in 2020.

For much of the first half, Mississippi State kept it interesting against Joe Burrow and the National Champion Tigers in 2019. Freshman quarterback Garrett Shader went 17-28 for 238 yards and a touchdown, but LSU pulled ahead and never looked back last October in Starkville.

The last time Mississippi State won in Tiger Stadium was Sept. 21, 2014. The quarterback? Dak Prescott, who threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Prediction: LSU 38, Mississippi State 27

Alabama - Nov. 7 - Baton Rouge, LA

It always feels like this matchup ultimately determines the fate of the SEC West, and this one will be no different.

After a historic battle in 2019 that broke a painful eight-game losing streak for LSU, Alabama enters Death Valley with revenge squarely on its mind. With the return of Najee Harris, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide are in prime position to regain superiority in the SEC.

At quarterback, redshirt junior Mac Jones is expected to start the season for Nick Saban, but don’t be surprised if five-star freshman Bryce Jones ends up taking a bulk of the snaps at some point.

LSU is definitely talented enough to test the Tide, but the loss of experience in 2019 may be too steep to go back-to-back against Saban.

Prediction: LSU 17, Alabama 28

Check back tomorrow as we finish off the regular season (games 10-12), culminating in a brutal road slate at Auburn on Nov. 21 and at Texas A & M on Nov. 28.