With Camps and Visits Shutdown, LSU Prospects Like 2022 Athlete Quincy Briggs Are Left in Wait-and-See Mode

Former LSU receiver Kadron Boone called Quincy Briggs at the end of Briggs' ninth grade football season. A 2022 athlete with no offers at the time, Briggs was stunned when Boone told him the news.

"He was like 'Q, LSU just offered you' and I told him 'coach why you lying,'" Briggs said. "We had a 90 minute conversation and he told me about LSU offering me and I was crying and stuff."

Boone was a receiver for the Tigers from 2010-13, recording 44 career receptions for 611 yards and eight touchdowns. After brief stints on NFL practice squads from 2014-16, Boone ultimately wound up the wide receivers coach at Freedom Preparatory Memphis, where he now coaches Briggs.

"He said he loves LSU and said the coaches are all love up there," Briggs said. "He really wants me to go to LSU and said if I go, he'll bring his football helmet and jersey and give me all his old gear."

The recruiting process has yet to really take off for Briggs, who currently holds offers from LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas at the moment. Briggs said the Tigers are the only program that is sending him mail pretty much on a daily basis and since he can't talk to the coaching staff yet, it's a good way to know they're still interested.

Briggs visited LSU with his 7v7 team right before the coronavirus outbreak and walked around the stadium and campus. With the virus hitting and shutting down all recruitment visits, camps and 7v7 tournaments, it's prospects like Briggs that have been most affected.

"This was going to be the first year to showcase my strengths at camps," Briggs said. "All offers I received, I got them without camps so this year there was a camp circuit I was going to go to. This was going to be the first year that college coaches that didn't know me, would be able to see what I could do."

That visit Briggs went on with his 7v7 team, was the first visit he'd been on because it was also the first year he'd even played 7v7 during the offseason. So why did it take him so long to start playing travel ball?

"I was an All-American in track, I ran the 4x1 and 4x2 mostly and was actually ranked in eighth grade," Briggs said. "I ran a 4.40 40-yard dash my freshman year but this was going to be my first year going through all of those circuits to really showcase myself.

"It's really tough. For example, Texas was talking to my 7v7 coach Johnson about me, and they said they wanted to see how fast I really am. Had I run that 4.40 40-yard dash in front of college coaches and programs, I probably would've blown up after that."

Though he's listed as an athlete, LSU offered him as a receiver with the hopes that he'd continue to develop as a prospect. Now that he's not able to perform in the camp circuit this spring and summer, there's plenty Briggs wants to improve on heading into his junior season.

"I want to get faster out of my breaks but I do feel at the same time my route running is pretty pristine," Briggs said. "I'm just going to run track again to stay in shape. From a football standpoint, we meet up at our teammate's house and he has a lot of access so we get in small workouts and bring our QB to run and practice routes every Tuesday and Thursday."

Briggs is still in wait-and-see mode in regards to his recruitment but he knows that he has the skill set and athletic ability to start receiving interest from more Division I programs.

"I just don't know right now what my recruitment looks like in the future," Briggs said. "I'm not sure when the offers might start coming in. It's just a really weird, unknown time."