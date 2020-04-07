LSU Five-Star Linebacker Commit Raesjon Davis a True Athlete

Did LSU find its next great linebacker with Raesjon Davis? The California product could line up at several positions for the bayou bengals.

When LSU landed elite cornerback Elias Ricks from Mater Dei High School, it might have opened the floodgates. The Santa Ana (Calif.) program is sending Ricks to play for LSU, and one of his former teammates is joining him.

I had the opportunity to speak with Rashad Davis. He is the father of LSU commitment Raesjon Davis, the do-it-all linebacker. The 6-1, 215-pound outside linebacker is highly regarded in Baton Rouge (La.).

“They are giving Raesjon the Devin White treatment,” Mr. Davis said of LSU’s strong commitment to recruit his son to play any of the linebacker positions. “Just play him all over (the field).”

There’s no question the LSU staff should be excited about Davis. He’s great at covering in space, blitzing, running down ball carriers from behind, and coming up with clutch caused fumbles. This young man personifies what it is to be a linebacker in today’s spread offensive world. He’s part defensive back and part linebacker. Here are my thoughts about Davis as a player, as well as where his recruitment stands.

For those that have not seen his film, Davis is a truly gifted athlete first and foremost. He’s the kind of prospect that could be good at linebacker, strong safety, or even play running back, but he could also be a really good baseball or lacrosse player in a heartbeat. Those are the types of athletes that LSU generally likes to recruit.

With his physical talent, many schools continue to pursue Davis. LSU will still be in a battle.

“We will, we will definitely take visits,” Mr. Davis said of his family’s intentions for Raesjon to take college official visits beyond LSU.

When asked about which schools continued to pursue his son, here’s what Mr. Davis provided an overview about several programs still involved.

Ohio State: “Definitely visit. Ohio State is coming at Raesjon hard. They are going to keep recruiting him, every day. That’s what they said.”

Miami: “He likes Miami now. He likes (Miami Head) Coach (Manny) Diaz.”

Oregon: “Oregon is still recruiting him. They are after him.”

Georgia: “They’re still after him. They’ve been recruiting him a little bit.”

Baylor: “Coach Aranda’s down there. He’s recruiting Raesjon.”

Arizona State: “(Linebackers) Coach (Antonio) Pierce is recruiting him. He’s the only one that wants Raesjon for middle linebacker.”

USC: “They are still recruiting him, yeah.”

Overall, Mr. Davis provided a general statement that summed up recruiting in today’s world.

“Several of these schools said they would recruit Raesjon until the very last second, until he signs.”

That’s recruiting. With that, LSU has done its share to keep Davis in the fold.

“Raesjon told me he doesn’t care about any more offers. He’s happy with LSU. He’s been down there four times already.”



Raesjon can absolutely fit into LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s newly installed 4-3 defense. Davis is best in space, and he’s an incredibly talented pass defender. That will serve him well for SEC West play where everyone is trying to run some form of a spread offense.