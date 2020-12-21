2021 Linebacker Raesjon Davis Decommits from LSU Football

Longtime LSU 2021 commit Raesjon Davis announced Monday in a social media post that he'll be decommitting from the Tigers to further explore his options.

"Tiger nation thank you for everything. I have had some great memories in such little time. As of now I would like to decommit from LSU and explore each of my options thoroughly," Davis wrote.

One of the earliest commitments in the 2021 class, Davis originally announced his intentions to join the purple and gold on Jan 1, 2020. He now decommits nearly a year later with the likes of USC and Ohio State both expected to show interest.

Davis is the No. 26 ranked player in the SI99 recruiting rankings, highlighting the top-99 prospects in the 2021 class. LSU signed 20 prospects to the 2021 class during the Early Signing Period, including outside linebacker Zavier Carter and inside linebacker Greg Penn III.

Losing Davis this late in the recruiting process stings as he was one of the more vocal players in the class trying to recruit other players to join the Tigers.

"I've always had a great relationship with them and that's what it's been like from day one and why it helped me make the decision so early," Davis said back in July. "I love everything about them, I love how they recruit and we're still trying to build up our class."

Here is Davis' SI All-American recruiting profile.

Frame: Great length relative to height. Has a lot of room to physically mature, especially in upper half. Strong trunk built for power.



Athleticism: A true three-down linebacker with the ability to run down the line or make plays in space. Physical at the point of attack with edge ability versus the pass and run. Possesses adequate burst and bend to remain on the outside long term. Runs better than he tests with countless examples of elite closing speed.

Instincts: Possesses rare coverage instincts and ball skills for a second-level player. Appears most comfortable on the outside, with great motor skill and heavy hands in moving towards the passer. Sure tackler in space with the innate ability to combat blockers with speed or physicality.

Polish: Aggressive nature but plays well within frame and responsibility. Understands leverage versus the run and the pass and knows when to ‘fire his gun’ after play diagnosis. Strong footwork relative to given role with true spatial awareness. Can hold his own against No. 2 or 3 to the short-to-intermediate level. Can disengage in the wash or in space without giving ground. Advanced hand technique, particularly with push-pull and club moves. Has room to improve downhill ability versus the run but foundation exists.

Bottom Line: Davis is a three-down linebacker ready to make big plays against today’s offenses. He can command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field.