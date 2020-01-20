LSUMaven
Report: LSU Inks Defensive Backs Coach Corey Raymond to Three-Year Extension

Glen West

According to a report from Rivals' TigerDetails, LSU has agreed to a three-year extension with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

The three-year extension comes off the heels of a report saying that Raymond had turned down an offer from Texas A&M, ultimately deciding to stay in Baton Rouge, a place he's called home since returning in 2012.

Locking in Raymond for the foreseeable future is a key development as he has proven to be not only an exceptional coach in his tenure with the Tigers but also a phenomenal recruiter. In recent years, he's recruited and sent some of the very best to the NFL including Jamal Adams, Tre'Davious White, Donte Jackson and Greedy Williams.

Raymond's secondary has produced seven first team All-Americans during his time at LSU, a list that includes Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Adams (2016), White (2016), Williams (2018) and Grant Delpit (2018, 2019). The LSU secondary was tied for fifth in interceptions in 2019 with 17 on the year and seventh in defensive passing efficiency.

Up next is senior cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Grant Delpit, both guys that are projected to be first round picks in 2020. Delpit was a Unanimous and Consensus All-American in back-to-back years for the Tigers.

That's not even including the job he's done with freshman sensation Derek Stingley, who proved to be one of if not the best lockdown corner in college football in his first season with the Tigers.

In the report from TigerDetails, it states that Raymond's annual salary will be $600,000, a serious bump up from his $435,000 annual salary of his last contract.

Up next, LSU will be scouring the market for a new defensive coordinator and likely a replacement for Joe Brady as well. LSU has not been shy about paying coaches in the past, something that will bode well in its search.

