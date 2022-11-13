Recruits React: Commits Impressed with LSU Clinching SEC West

LSU punched their ticket to the SEC championship and it has commits and targets in a frenzy. The immediate success in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm of the program has taken college football by storm, and in turn, has business booming in the recruiting department.

After Saturday’s victory over Arkansas, which ultimately resulted in LSU clinching the SEC West, recruits have been raving about the Tigers and what’s to come.

Here’s what social media has been saying:

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2024 Commit

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

After shutting down his recruitment and committing to LSU, Hurley has been using social media to both recruit other prospects and promote the LSU brand. After Saturday’s victory, and the Tigers punching their ticket to the SEC title game, he took to Twitter to voice his thoughts.

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - 2024

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. After finishing just his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Here's what Galloway has been saying on social media:

Trey Holly - Running Back - 2023

Holly, one of the first players to commit to the Tigers in the 2023 cycle, has been as consistent as one can ask for in his high school career. In his senior campaign, the dynamic running back broke the Louisiana high school all-time rushing record.

Since committing to LSU, he’s been in Baton Rouge a few times, being a major voice on the recruiting trail, but has also been vocal on social media. After the Tigers’ victory on Saturday, the 4-star running back expressed his emotions on the trajectory of LSU and his commitment to the program.