Recruits React: LSU Commits Remain Upbeat About The Future

It wasn’t the result LSU had hoped for against Texas A&M Saturday night, but future Tigers remain optimistic about the trajectory of this program.

Prospects are remaining upbeat with the new culture LSU is developing and understand they can make an impact rather quickly once in Baton Rouge. Social media has been raving with reactions from current LSU commits despite the recent loss, with their focus set on the SEC Championship/future.

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. After finishing just his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024 Commit

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A 4-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment exploded last spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.

Zion Ferguson - Defensive Back - 2024 Commit

The Grayson High School product chose LSU over Arkansas, Auburn and Florida State, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Ferguson over a short period of time.

Ferguson has proven to be a threat in the secondary with his elite ball-hawking skills, but also attains soft hands to make highlight reel interceptions routinely. Only a junior, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU defense when his time comes.

On Saturday, his high school teammate, Jaylen Bell, committed to the Tigers, which prompted Ferguson to hit social media to congratulate his partner in crime. Despite LSU not getting the result they wanted against Texas A&M, both Ferguson and Bell are elated at the thought of suiting up together for the foreseeable future.