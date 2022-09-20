Recruits React: Social Media is Buzzing Following Successful Visits

The fall recruiting period is in full swing with the Tigers having their fair share of prospects on campus over the first few weeks. Hosting guys in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, LSU continues looking to build for the future in a big way.

This staff has their foot on the gas in the 2024 class as of late, hosting both the No. 1 and No. 2 cornerbacks in the cycle for a visit over the weekend.

With the big win, reactions have been flowing on social media from prospects. Here are a few players who spoke out on social media:

Ellis Robinson IV - Cornerback (2024)

Robinson is a consensus Top-10 prospect in the country and No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 class, only behind Desmond Ricks. It’s no secret LSU has coined the term “DBU” and hosting two of the top corners in the 2024 cycle over the weekend could go a long way.

Kelly and the Tigers are dipping heavily into this 2024 class and it starts with the pair of IMG defensive backs. Already reeling in a few guys in that class, Robinson IV and Ricks, who tagged along for the visit, could jumpstart it in a big way.

READ MORE: LSU Set to Host Trio of IMG Prospects for Mississippi State Game

Here are a few posts from Robinson following his visit to LSU:

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback (2024)

Desmond Ricks, the nation’s No. 2 overall player, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer and has now gotten to campus for his first game day. A 5-star prospect and the consensus top defensive player in his class, Ricks could jumpstart this 2024 class in a big way.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Details Defensive Success, Kayshon Boutte Role

To land Ricks would be a massive commitment for LSU and the Tigers look to have gotten his attention following his visit for the Mississippi State game.

Colin Hurley - Quarterback (2025)

A two-time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

READ MORE: Grading Jayden Daniels' First SEC Start

Though very fresh to the recruiting scene, Hurley appears to already have significant interest in the Tigers. Making a visit down to LSU for the Southern game, his social media has been buzzing with posts from his time in Baton Rouge