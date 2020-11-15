SI.com
Report: Potential Reschedule Date Popping up for LSU Football vs Alabama

Glen West

LSU wants to reschedule the Alabama game. It also needs to reschedule the Alabama game. The potential of losing the amount of revenue that game will assuredly produce can't be overstated enough, even in a COVID-19 world where attendance has been capped at 25%. 

The conference might be settling in on a reschedule date for not only the LSU-Alabama game but other matchups that needed to be postponed this past week due to spikes in cases across the conference. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the SEC is targeting Dec. 5 as a potential date to make up postponed matchups.

"The SEC is going to have to shuffle a bunch of games around if it wants to get that rivalry game in," Feldman said. "Now, I'm being told that Dec. 5 is a date that is being considered. But both schools would have to bump some games around. And a potential monkey wrench is that there are now COVID-19 issues at Texas A&M. And the Aggies' game next week against Ole Miss could be in jeopardy. So all these things in the SEC are connected as they all try to shuffle things to make this Rubix cube work out."

Like Feldman said, it would require some maneuvering from the conference but it is certainly possible. LSU is currently scheduled to play Ole Miss on Dec. 5 and with both teams not in the running for an SEC Championship appearance, that game could be pushed to Dec. 19.

Alabama is supposed to take on Arkansas that week but since both teams still have the open date on Dec. 12, that game could theoretically be pushed back a week. It would allow for LSU-Alabama to be played on Dec. 5. Again, it should be noted that this is just one of the possibilities being floated around but is also one that makes a ton of sense. 

As it currently stands, LSU is slated to play Florida on Dec. 12 as a makeup game. The SEC presidents also voted this week for more schedule flexibility that would allow for two teams not impacted by COVID-19 on a particular week, who were scheduled to play this season, move up the game should their original opponent be forced to postpone because of COVID-19 roster management. 

"We look forward to the rescheduling of the game against Alabama. We want to play Alabama, it's a great rivalry for us and we want to accept that challenge," Orgeron said Wednesday. "Your guess is as good as mine, I've heard a lot of things. Whenever they tell us to play, we're gonna be ready to play."

