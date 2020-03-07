Tiger Spring Practice Report: Inside LSU Football's First Practice of the 2020 Spring Session

For the first time since the confetti rained down inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome, LSU football took the field for its first spring practice of the 2020 season.

It was a busy day for Ed Orgeron and company as the team hosted a number of 2021 and 2022 prospects for “Junior Day” in addition to the practice itself. It’s a way to show the potential future Tigers an inside look at what a spring practice entails.

It was a non-padded practice with very few notable absences that weren't previously known. Redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish was missing from the first practice, leaving more reps for freshmen Max Johnson and TJ Finley.





On the field, Saturday gave viewing media members a chance to get a first look at the 2020 offense that’s gone through some significant changes since its historic season. Junior quarterback Myles Brennan took the field for the first time as the guy who Orgeron has given the keys to run the offense.

Brennan and the quarterbacks went through individual drills before moving on to working with the running backs, tight ends and receivers during the media portion of practice.

The highlight everyone was waiting to see was Brennan getting in some reps with his receivers, including newly appointed No. 7 Ja'Marr Chase. Chase and Brennan have both been taking more initiative as leaders of the offense and it will be interesting to see the chemistry they can develop over the next few weeks.

Chase in particular made sure to break his unit down before starting individual drills. The 2019 Biletnikoff winner is the Tigers unquestioned best returning offensive player from a year ago and should be thrust into more of that leadership role as the spring and fall play out.

On defense, new coordinator Bo Pelini primarily worked with the linebackers as his background on defense started with the linebacker position.

With all three starters from last year's linebacker unit off to the NFL, it's easy to see why Pelini is spending so much time with that unit as he starts to determine roles.

On the other side of the field, Orgeron was sticking to what he knows best, the defensive line. In the 4-3 defense LSU plans to primarily use this season, the defensive line is probably the most important component in making the defense a success.

Alongside Tyler Shelvin and Siaki "Apu" Ika, one name to be on the lookout for is converted defensive lineman TK McLendon. McLendon made the switch from tight end during the 2019 season and Orgeron said as recently as Wednesday that he expects him to be a star at the position.

You can see Orgeron working with McLendon (No. 84) and the rest of the d-line in the video below.

Finally, the secondary has a new look to it as the freshman cornerback Elias Ricks went through individual drills on Saturday. Orgeron said Ricks would be limited throughout the course of spring camp while he continues to nurse a shoulder injury sustained in his senior year of high school.