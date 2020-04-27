2022 Recruit Riley Quick Talks Recent Offer from LSU Football, Taking Process Slowly

It's easy for 2022 offensive lineman Riley Quick to get advice on the recruiting process. His older brother Pierce, was one of the top ranked tackles of the 2019 class and is coming off his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"He really just tells me to let it all play out and to really sit down and think about each and every school that offers you," Riley said. "He actually went on a visit to LSU and told me that it's really nice down there and he really liked it a lot.

Alabama is just one of the many programs showing a ton of interest in the younger Quick brother, but have not officially made him an offer. However, Quick did pick up an offer from the Tigers back on April 16, one that came out of left field according to the Trussville, Alabama native.

His high school coach gave him the heads up and told him to call LSU offensive line coach James Cregg for an unexpected conversation.

"He got on the phone and made me the offer and I was just really excited, mainly because I wasn't expecting it at all," Quick said. "He said they really liked my sophomore film and they liked how long and athletic I am and think I'm going to grow into my size and get heavier."

Entering his junior year at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, it's easy to see why so many schools are interested in Quick. In addition to LSU, Quick has received offers from Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Missouri.

Because he's still in the early stages of his recruitment, Quick doesn't plan on whittling down his list of top schools any time soon, instead electing to take it all in while continuing to develop his overall game.

Currently the No. 65 ranked prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, Quick feels his size, aggressive play style and athleticism are just a few of the reasons programs are excited by his talents.

"I think before the start of next season, I'd like to be 260 or somewhere around that area," Quick said. "I'm trying to get stronger right now, I've been working out four times a week and trying to improve on my footwork as well. I feel like I'm really aggressive, play through the whistle and think I'm pretty athletic for an o-lineman."

When Quick received the offer, it was the first time he had interacted with anyone on the LSU staff, which made the call from Cregg that much more unexpected. As part of their conversation, Quick said one of the main talking points was trying to get him down to Baton Rouge for a visit once recruiting trips are opened back up.

Quick did grow up an Alabama fan, saying he watched every year as the two blue bloods of the conference battled it out, usually for the rights to rule over the SEC West.

"It would be awesome, it'd be an honor to play for them," Quick said. "I grew up an Alabama fan but whenever they would play Alabama I'd always watch them.”