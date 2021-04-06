Development of Rising Sophomores Will Be Critical to LSU Football Defensive Improvement

Jaquelin Roy, Dwight McGlothern are two players that could change landscape of defense with year two leap in program

LSU’s defense will begin anew after a tough 2020 season. It will take more than a few players to step up for the defense to reach its potential, and sophomores Dwight McGlothern and Jacquelin Roy have opportunities to be major contributors next fall.

It’s too early to honestly tell which young players will make significant contributions during the 2021 season, but signs from last season mean that two young Tigers players -- McGlothern and Roy -- will be a part of the LSU defensive transformation.

Let us start up front with Roy. On the edge of the LSU campus, one of the nation’s most highly touted defensive tackles came to LSU from nearby University Lab High School. At times, he played very well last season as a true freshman.

Roy registered two sacks and four tackles for loss last season. His quickness and size, at 6-foot-4 and 290-pounds, allowed for him to be a threat against any interior offensive line. He’s not just a space eater; Roy will create havoc when presented with an opportunity.

Moving to the 2021 season, Roy needs to take that next step. He needs to be a major force when he’s inserted into the lineup. With a deep and experienced defensive line group overall, Roy is still one of the most talented players amongst the group.

Projecting him to reach five sacks and 10 tackles for loss is not out of the question. Roy possesses the size, quickness, hand speed, and tenacity to accomplish those lofty goals. What will help to allow that to happen is still one of the primary items any defensive lineman must do well.

LSU lost gap integrity far too often last season. Look for the primary interior defensive linemen to be players that stay within the scheme that LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his defensive staff provide. That being said, Roy’s raw talent could place him in a unique situation as well.

Few interior defensive linemen possess the natural ability that Roy provides. When it’s a definitive passing situation, Roy is a great choice for the interior defensive lineman placed on the field who can get after the quarterback. Even if he does not start on first and ten, this is a great way for Roy to make a major impact for the Tigers.

Overall, where Roy falls on the LSU depth chart is hard to say. Spring practice is one thing, but there’s still summer workouts and fall camp to go through. Roy will have a golden opportunity to help remedy some of the LSU defensive line’s issues from last season. He’s a sophomore to watch and should be one of LSU's best interior pass rushers next fall.

Switching to the secondary, last season McGlothern was thrusted into the rotation due to not only his raw talent, but a plethora of injuries. His effort against Florida last season was truly remarkable and serves as a future barometer.

LSU defensive backs were under siege against one of the nation’s top passing offenses and Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask, but McGlothern played admirably despite his inexperience. He helped keep the Gators at bay and earned a pass breakup while playing man-to-man defense against one of the most unique wide receiver cores in the country.

So what’s next? Will McGlothern find his way into the starting lineup? Could he be the nickel cornerback? Where he’s listed on the depth is not the most important aspect for McGlothern. However, last season’s game against Florida could be an indicator of future opportunities.

Since McGlothern stands 6-foot-2 and weighs roughly 185-pounds, he may not start, but he’s already proven that he can handle some of the bigger receivers that the Gators placed in front of him.

No question that Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, to name but a few schools, will trot out wide receivers in the 6-foot-3, 220-pound range next fall. Even if McGlothern is a specialist of sorts, that’s a very important aspect of playing defense in today’s era. Defenses must be ready to challenge modern-day power forwards that play wide receiver.

McGlothern could also play another role behind the typical cornerback position; he could be the “hybrid” defensive back. This means a player that lines up in the slot and can handle the aforementioned big wide receivers, but he could also be an extension of the linebacker core. Teams like Mississippi State present unique challenges with their formations, as well as their screen game and run game.

A bigger cornerback like McGlothern will be an asset versus teams that really like to go four-and-five wide and mix it up. In short, McGlothern’s size is unique, and he’s going to be much stronger than last season due to a year in the weight room. How one grades McGlothern at the conclusion of the 2021 season will probably be subjective, although one should consider the following a key metric.

Does McGlothern make a game-changing play next fall? Yes, that one play where it's feast or famine; Individual plays oftentimes help to outline the SEC West standings. Perhaps it's a pick six against Ole Miss or a sack from a blitz against Texas A&M. McGlothern will play meaningful minutes next fall, but the LSU cornerback depth chart does possess quite a bit of talent, starting with Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks.

While McGlothern continues to find his niche for the 2021 season, just know that he’s already made a mark as a true freshman and his best days are ahead of him. That’s important to note as McGlothern and Roy look to help improve the LSU defense. These two young men could be very important as the Tigers look to gain their defensive swagger back and the LSU defense to shine once again.