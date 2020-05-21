LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2021 Defensive End Saivion Jones

It's never too late for a little recruiting news. On Wednesday evening, coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU program picked up commitment No. 12 in the 2021 class in defensive end Saivion Jones.





“I always wanted to further my education and football career at a place where my heart led me. Where I felt like family and where my family are a part of my journey. With that being said I am committing to the LSU Tigers. Represent the Boot,” Jones wrote.

Jones is the second player to commit to the Tigers from the state of Louisiana in the 2021 class, joining punter Peyton Todd. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Saint James native, is a four-star product and the No. 19 ranked WDE according to the 247Sports composite.

In the last month, LSU has landed commitments from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, receiver JoJo Earle, defensive end Landon Jackson, linebacker Zavier Carter and safety Khari Gee.

The Tigers 2021 class recently moved into the top-10 with the commitment of Gee and now rank No. 6 nationally with Jones on board. Jones is coming off a 90 tackle season for St. James that included 29 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks and a 51-14 win over Jennings in the Class 3A state championship game.

“LSU was the school for me because they made me feel at home most. They got great coaching staff, great facility and it was just a great school to pick," Jones told Geaux247. "They were pretty hyped up and they wanted to get on the phone. When I'm over there, I just feel like I'm at home. My family is very excited."