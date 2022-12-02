SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets.

Heading into the matchup, LSU opens as a 17.5- point underdog to the Bulldogs, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta, LSU hits the road to take on a Georgia squad looking to continue their excellence in pursuit of back-to-back national championships.

The Bayou Bengals are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For the Bulldogs, their offense is led by dynamic running back Kenny McIntosh. Providing his squad with an elite back who can turn nothing into something routinely, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against one of the top rushers in the nation.

Brian Kelly and his LSU squad know what they’re up against. Despite last week’s loss to Texas A&M spoiling their chances of a College Football Playoff berth, the Tigers are treating this game as their national championship.

“It’s a statement game,” Mekhi Garner said. “We came up short last week but that doesn’t define what this team is. This team is special with all of the transfers and the players that were already here, how we combined along with Kelly in his first year. A lot of people wouldn’t have bought into coach Kelly, but when you trust the process you can see the outcome is great.”

This LSU group looks to carry their momentum from the regular season into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against another powerful conference foe under the bright lights of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.