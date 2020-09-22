SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

SEC to Have LSU, Conference Football Players Wear Contact Tracing Technology

Glen West

On Tuesday, the SEC announced a new piece of technology that will be distributed to all football players to help with contact tracing. The technology, called SafeTags, was developed by a company called KINEXON.

SafeZone uses ultra-wideband technology to accurately calculate the proximity between individuals by distance and length of time in order to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when someone is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19. The contact data is logged in a secure system and can be accessed to contact trace in the event of an infection.

"Through this new relationship with KINEXON, the SEC is committed to using innovative technology to provide solutions for use by our member institutions as we all work to support a healthy environment for student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "KINEXON provides the SEC with a modern and effective solution to meet the unique contact tracing challenges associated with football."

Contact tracing has been pegged as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By wearing these devices during games, practices and at the team facilities, it will help the programs limit the spread of the virus. The NFL is already using the device and through two weeks, have had no positive cases in part because of contact tracing.

"SafeZone was created to meet the unprecedented challenges teams and leagues were facing while identifying solutions to return to play safely," said KINEXON Executive Vice President Jim Garofalo. "By adopting our technology, the SEC remains at the forefront of innovation in college athletics. SafeZone will provide student-athletes with a proven modern approach to contact tracing."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Roundtable: LSU, Conference Teams Making Final Adjustments Ahead of Week One

Tigers see a few surprises in updated roster while Gators see a few key injuries

Glen West

Inside LSU Football’s Detailed Preparation for Week One Matchup Against Mississippi State

Tigers’ coaching staff combined multiple film reviews from past stops to prepare for Bulldog offense and defense

Glen West

How LSU Has Avoided Preseason Injuries Ahead of 2020

Orgeron says preseason scrimmages, tough practices have helped prepare players for games

Glen West

How Does LSU Football Stack Up Against the SEC West and Favorite Alabama?

SEC West predictions and how the Tigers will stack up with Crimson Tide

Brian Smith

Predicting the SEC Teams With Most Talent by Position Group

LSU, Alabama lead the pack with multiple top position groups, Stingley and Gilbert among best players in conference

Brian Smith

Notebook: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Updates Depth Chart and How Myles Brennan is Preparing for First Start

Tigers starting unit on defensive line, cornerback becoming more clear with Mississippi State days away

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: What LSU Football Should Expect from Mississippi State in Week One

From Kylin Hill to Mike Leach air raid offense, Bulldogs present good early test for Tigers

Glen West

Despite Winless Start, Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Proving to Be an NFL Star in More Ways Than One

Burrow’s focus under pressure a rare quality few other rookie quarterbacks possess

Wmaste1

by

Glen West

LSU Football Opens As 17 Point Favorites Against Mississippi State in Season Opener

Tigers not worried about preseason projections, itching to get 2020 season starts

Glen West

Tigers in the NFL: LSU Standouts from Week Two

Pair of LSU rookies put together strong week two outings, Fournette picking up Bucs offense

Glen West