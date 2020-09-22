SEC to Have LSU, Conference Football Players Wear Contact Tracing Technology

On Tuesday, the SEC announced a new piece of technology that will be distributed to all football players to help with contact tracing. The technology, called SafeTags, was developed by a company called KINEXON.

SafeZone uses ultra-wideband technology to accurately calculate the proximity between individuals by distance and length of time in order to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when someone is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19. The contact data is logged in a secure system and can be accessed to contact trace in the event of an infection.

"Through this new relationship with KINEXON, the SEC is committed to using innovative technology to provide solutions for use by our member institutions as we all work to support a healthy environment for student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "KINEXON provides the SEC with a modern and effective solution to meet the unique contact tracing challenges associated with football."

Contact tracing has been pegged as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By wearing these devices during games, practices and at the team facilities, it will help the programs limit the spread of the virus. The NFL is already using the device and through two weeks, have had no positive cases in part because of contact tracing.

"SafeZone was created to meet the unprecedented challenges teams and leagues were facing while identifying solutions to return to play safely," said KINEXON Executive Vice President Jim Garofalo. "By adopting our technology, the SEC remains at the forefront of innovation in college athletics. SafeZone will provide student-athletes with a proven modern approach to contact tracing."