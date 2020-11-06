SEC Releases 2020-21 LSU Basketball Conference Schedule

The non-conference part of LSU's scheduled is down to its final stages but on Friday, the SEC released LSU basketball's entire 18-game conference schedule. The Tigers are set to open up conference play against Texas A & M in the PMAC on Dec. 29 and close the regular season with Vanderbilt on Mar. 2 at home.

Some notable home games that will be interesting to watch unfold include an away game at Florida on Jan. 2, at Kentucky on Jan. 23, and vs Tennessee on Feb. 13. An open date of Mar. 6 will be implemented this season in the case of games having to be postponed.

LSU will also face Texas Tech in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 tournament, which will take place on Jan. 30. LSU will begin its season in Lincoln, Nebraska with three games before coming back for its first official home game against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 6.

LSU did release it's up to date non-conference schedule as well, including home outings with UNO, North Texas and VCU in December before conference play tips off at the end of the month. The only unknowns with the schedule are who the Tigers three opponents will be in late November for the first three games of the season.

"We're in the process, we're coming down the homestretch of the schedule," Wade said last month on a zoom call with reporters. "We have a good handle on it, we're just getting the paperwork and everything together. It will be as challenging a non-conference schedule we've played since we've been here. We'll probably only have one Quadrant 4 team on the entire schedule and 18 or 19 Quadrant 1 and 2 opportunities out of our schedule which is just tremendous."

Here's a full list of the 2020-21 schedule provided by LSU sports. This is subject to change:

NOVEMBER

Wed. 25 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Thurs. 26 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Sat. 28 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

DECEMBER

Sun. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH – Baton Rouge

Sat. 12 – vs. South Florida – Atlanta, Georgia (Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Wed. 16 – UNO – Baton Rouge

Sat. 19 – NORTH TEXAS – Baton Rouge

Tues. 22 – VCU – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 29 – TEXAS A & M – Baton Rouge

JANUARY

*Sat. 2 – at Florida – Gainesville, Florida

*Wed. 6 – GEORGIA – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 9 – at Missouri – Columbia, Missouri

*Wed. 13 – ARKANSAS – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 16 – SOUTH CAROLINA – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 19 – ALABAMA – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 23 – at Kentucky — Lexington, Kentucky

*Tues. 26 – at Texas A & M – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Sat. 30 – TEXAS TECH – Baton Rouge (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

*Wed. 3 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

*Sat. 6 – FLORIDA – Baton Rouge

*Wed. 10 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Mississippi

*Sat. 13 – TENNESSEE – Baton Rouge

*Wed. 17 – at Ole Miss – Oxford, Mississippi

*Sat. 20 – AUBURN – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 23 – at Georgia – Athens, Georgia

*Sat. 27 – at Arkansas – Fayetteville, Arkansas

MARCH

*Tues. 2 – VANDERBILT – Baton Rouge

10-14 – SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

*SEC Games; HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS