Predicting the SEC Teams With Most Talent by Position Group

Brian Smith

Week one of the SEC is just days away which means Saturday brings the first opportunity to see the conference in action. 

Preseason All-SEC teams have been revealed for weeks now so we decided to take a different approach and take a look at each position group. Here are the teams set up for the best success at each position and the top players at each position throughout the conference.

All-SEC West By Position Group

Quarterback -- Mississippi State (Death, taxes and Mike Leach coaching quarterbacks. KJ Costello will be the beneficiary.)

Running Back -- Alabama (Najee Harris aside, the Tide is loaded; watch out for redshirt freshman Trey Sanders.)

Wide Receiver -- Alabama (Devonta Smith wins Biletnikoff award.)

Tight End -- LSU (Yes, Arik Gilbert is that good.)

Offensive Line -- Alabama (Four senior starters, including Leatherwood, plus Neal, equals a great offensive line.

Defensive Line -- Alabama (Depth and star power. Barmore and Ryan are good; watch out for a deep group at nose guard as well.)

Linebacker -- Alabama (The return of Moses and a deep overall group provides the ‘Tide the edge over Auburn for top linebacker unit honors.)

Cornerback -- LSU (Derek Stingley, Jr. is great. People will know all about Cordale Flott very soon as well.)

Safety -- Auburn (Lots of talent and experience with Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday.)

Offensive Player of the Year -- KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year -- Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

Best Running Back -- Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State (Will be nationally known after this season.)

Best Wide Receiver -- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Best Tight End -- Arik Gilbert, TE, LSU

Best Offensive Lineman -- Alex Leatherwood, LT, Alabama (Top 10 pick.)

Best Defensive Lineman -- Big Cat Bryant, DE, Auburn (Explosive and disruptive.)

Best Linebacker -- Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama (Leadership first, and he’s a playmaker.)

Best Cornerback -- Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (Dark horse for the Heisman. Believe it. And you will when you see him at wide receiver and kicker returner in addition to cornerback!)

Best Safeties -- LSU (JaCoby Stevens and Harris are proven playmakers.)

