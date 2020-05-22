2021 Recruit Shawn Hardy Loves the LSU Football Culture, Has High Interest in Tigers’ Program

Shawn Hardy, from a very young age, has always loved competing. It’s what drove him to want to play football and it’s that same drive that has him on the doorstep of achieving a lifelong dream, playing college football at the highest level.

Nebraska, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and LSU are the four main schools that Hardy believes have shown the most interest to date. After winning Regional Player of the Year after his sophomore season at Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia, the Tigers became the second school to offer Hardy.

"I think LSU is a great school, I'd go there for sure and my interest level in them is pretty high," Hardy said.

The initial plan was to go on more recruiting trips before ultimately making a decision but the coronavirus outbreak has restricted recruiting visits now through June 30. If recruiting is opened up in the fall, Hardy does plan on taking visits and definitely wants one of them to be at LSU.

"The last time I talked with somebody at LSU was a few weeks ago and they said I'm a big, physical guy, they like my speed and they like that I'm a good student and they said they could really use somebody with my size and my speed," Hardy said.

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Hardy's speed is no doubt a strength as he has been timed at a 4.45 40-yard dash in the past. Now it's about getting the other parts of his game to match up with his speed, which will make him even more of a dynamic receiver.

Hardy says even before the "stay-at-home" order was lifted in his home state of Georgia he was finding ways to stay in peak physical condition with the help of his coaches.

"My coaches actually open up our weight room for a few of us so we go workout, I still run but and am able to weight lift and stuff so I'm thankful for that," Hardy said. "One thing that I am trying to work on is my route running. I have a pretty good football knowledge but I do want to learn more about various defenses so I've been studying a lot of clips."

Hardy has been to LSU before, traveling to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' 56-20 win over Arkansas last fall.

"The stadium was amazing, it was loud and all of the fans were into it from the beginning of the game to the end of the game," Hardy said. "It was a great experience. I got to talk with coach Ed for a minute and then also Mickey Joseph, the receivers coach.

"He [Orgeron] was saying that he loves my game and he's actually the one that offered me, but he just wants to get to know more about me.”

Growing up, Hardy watched a ton of SEC football and like so many that are from the south, believe it is the premiere conference in all of college football.

The Tigers are the only major SEC school showing significant interest in Hardy outside of Kentucky, who have made an offer but haven't been as consistent in keeping in touch. While he knows his football career will continue at the next level, that competitive drive remains the same as the clock winds down on his recruitment process.

"I started playing football because I love to compete in everything that I do," Hardy said. "So being able to compete against the best of the best would mean the world to me. LSU certainly provides me with that opportunity."