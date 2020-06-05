2022 Top Linebacker Shawn Murphy Says Versatility, Instinctive Nature Helped Him Earn LSU Football Offer

Shawn Murphy didn't really start playing linebacker until he was a freshman in high school. He had tried it a bit in middle school but never really bought into playing the position.

His freshman year, in the third game of his high school career, his mindset completely changed. His team, Stonewall Jackson, was taking on Freedom High School, one of the top programs in the area.

"I was playing linebacker for the very first time and I was setting the tone because we were expected to lose that game and I was shutting the running back down," Murphy said. "Then we played Patriot High School and I had like 15 tackles and a sack and a ton of tackles for a loss."

It was that fast start to his career on defense that helped Murphy realize he could be an elite linebacker with the proper development and practice. Two years later and he's not only turned himself into one of the best at the position, but the country.

Currently ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, Murphy holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

It's an impressive resume for a prospect that's just about to enter his junior season but Murphy said it was his ability to fit in with his team’s defensive scheme and leadership skills that helped him have success as a sophomore. Stonewall Jackson runs some 4-2 defensive schemes as well as a little bit of 3-3 schemes.

The 3-3 allows for an extra linebacker on the field, which allows Murphy to roam free a little bit more and make the game altering plays he's become known for in his first two high school seasons.

"I'm a linebacker that loves to roam free, I'm loose and can really start making a lot of plays on the field when we add an extra linebacker," Murphy said.

LSU offered the Manasass, Virginia product a little over a year ago and have since kept an open line of conversation with Murphy. The Tigers were always one of the schools that Murphy enjoyed following as a youngster so to be receiving a strong level of interest is a special feeling.

"It was real exciting, it's one of the big schools I've been watching as a kid but I wasn't expecting an offer from them," Murphy said.

Since the offer was handed down, Murphy hasn't been able to get down to LSU's campus. He was expected to take his first visit in the spring but the coronavirus forced recruiting into a dead period which will extend at least through July.

He's reached out and spoken with coach Ed Orgeron numerous times and is building a strong rapport with the Tigers leading man.

"Anytime I get on the phone with him, he always tells me to come be a Tiger and that I'm a great player," Murphy said. "They like that I'm an all around linebacker and that I'm very versatile, instinctive and fast all over the field."

Murphy prides himself on his instinctive nature for making plays on the ball and said that's one of the reasons he believes he's become one of the top prospects in the class. However, there’s always room for improvement and one of the important areas that Murphy is working on this offseason is his hand placement.

LSU has had a lot of success recently with linebackers including Butkus award winner Devin White, who Murphy enjoys watching on film.

"His [White] speed and his hands are elite as well as his ability to make plays all over the field," Murphy said. "That's a part of my game that I love, making those sideline to sideline plays, he's just an all around linebacker."

While he doesn't have a top list of schools at the moment, Murphy did acknowledge that LSU is one of the schools he will continue to talk to in the coming months. Murphy hopes to get down for a visit sometime in the fall and because he watched LSU a lot growing up, he's excited to get down and experience a game first hand.

"They're very hype, they have a lot of energy and it's not just in the stands, it's on the field to, there's never a dull moment," Murphy said. "Just by watching them, you can tell that their confidence is real high."