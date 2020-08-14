Film Review: What LSU Football is Getting in 2022 Defensive Tackle Shone Washington

LSU secured the commitment of a highly talented interior defensive lineman on Wednesday. A very talented player just beginning to learn the nuances of playing defensive tackle, he’s nowhere near a finished product.

Shone Washington is one of those rare defensive tackles that can play early in his college career. It’s up to him. Size, strength and quickness are evident. Now he simply needs to gradually improve his craft. Again, he’s not a finished product, and there’s so much more he can do to become better before leaving high school.

Despite those facts, Washington already wreaked havoc on opposing backfields. Even at 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, Washington’s first step and lateral quickness present issues for high school offensive linemen much older and experienced than himself.

Washington played at Marrero (La.) John Ehret High School as a freshman, then transferred to New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High School for his sophomore year. Per Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules, Washington needed to sit out his sophomore year because of the transfer. His development is still on an upward trajectory. Here’s a look at Washington’s freshman film.

Let’s get down to the nuts and bolts of what is already known about Washington. Despite his limited film, a few things became quite clear.

Power

For his age, Washington’s power proved to be overwhelming at times. When he struck an opposing player with two hands, he moved that player at will. That’s God-given ability. Now, Washington needs to learn how and when to use that power move as well as additional moves that will complement his skillset.

Lateral Quickness

During several plays, Washington would break into the backfield, notice where the ball carrier would be, change direction, and go make a play. Many young players lack the ability to move laterally like Washington, let alone do so at his size.

This type of athleticism will allow Washington to chase down the quarterback, make running backs re-direct their running lane and even allow him to be involved in wide receiver screens.

First Step Burst

Much like his lateral quickness, Washington’s initial first step will catch a person’s eye. He’s capable of using that quickness to overpower the player in front of him or shoot a gap and add a rip move to penetrate into the backfield.

Regardless, his quickness presents issues because once he gets his shoulder past an offensive lineman, it’s over. Washington’s power is going to win that battle. Thus, his quickness could lead to quite a few double teams in high school and beyond.

Awareness

There were multiple plays where Washington would look for the football after he made it into the backfield. That’s a natural trait and he utilized it quite well. Now remember, that's a freshman’s film. Imagine Washington after playing a year in college. Some players simply keep plowing forward despite the football moving away from them. Washington appears to be quite savvy for his age.

Hustle

Loved seeing the hustle of Washington when he’d chase down a ball carrier from behind, or aid a teammate on a sack or tackle for loss. That type of hustle can be infectious. When a defensive tackle provides that type of effort, it can change a defense’s mentality.

There will still be areas to improve moving forward. Remember, this young man still possesses two years of high school before enrolling at LSU. He has plenty of time to hone his craft.

Hands

Pass rush drills are a daily staple even for an NFL All-Pro. At this stage, Washington is absolutely a power player that needs to learn the typical moves like a two-handed swipe, arm over and club (best move in the game, but an advanced move), stab, and rip, just to name a few. Even adding a couple of these moves will enhance Washington’s game.

Now, he definitely administers a hand swipe or rip during some of his clips. The above presents an every-down mentality. Defensive linemen that dominate do so with their hands as much as anything else they do and Washington will benefit as he learns how to utilize his hands more and more.

Understanding Pass Rush Angles

Depending on the defensive scheme, as well as the offensive line in front of him, Washington will learn that once he defeats the opposing offensive lineman, he still needs to take the quickest path to the quarterback. Every inch counts.

Out, in, out. Those three words are often uttered by a defensive line coach when talking to a defensive end. That can be the case with a defensive tackle as well. Sometimes, just two steps, then throw a move, get to the quarterback.

Right now, Washington does not consistently close the space between himself and the offensive lineman in front of him. Key word: consistently. He’s just learning. Once he learns how to cause offensive linemen to think about what he will do, that’s when Washington will win reps even without a perfect pass rush move.

Learning Offensive Tendencies

The final step will be learning what offensive linemen like to do, as well as understanding their line splits. Washington is a bit like a bull in a china shop right now. He likes to get off the football and power through an offensive lineman. Sometimes that works out, but he will learn that a finesse move or simply taking a great angle off a pulling offensive lineman’s hip can lead to tackles for loss and sacks.

Now, Washington did show he will close on a running back off the backside of a pulling lineman. He just needs to consistently do that, and understand that taking the best angles will increase his success.

Overall, this is a prospect with a very high ceiling. LSU fans should be extremely excited to see Washington place the pads on and play football as a junior. He’s a big-time prospect.