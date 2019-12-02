LSU
LSU Flips 2021 Mississippi State Commit and Four-Star Receiver Deion Smith

Glen West

Following its picture perfect end to the regular season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and the Tiger program picked up their third commitment of the 2021 recruiting class with four-star wide receiver Deion Smith.

Smith, who originally was a Mississippi State commit, ultimately decided to switch over to LSU, letting coach Orgeron know of his decision Sunday.

Smith is a 6-foot-2, 172 pound receiver out of Jackson, Mississippi and becomes the third commit for the Tigers in the 2021 class, joining defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd. With Smith's commitment, the 2021 class skyrockets from the No. 36 ranked recruiting class to the No. 26 recruiting class according to 247sports.

Smith, who is currently ranked the No. 11 receiver on 247, took to Twitter to post the following message Sunday night.

