SEC Officially Cancels All Remaining Athletic Events for Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

On Tuesday afternoon, the SEC confirmed what many suspected, cancelling all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This latest news includes all spring games and pro days as well as the SEC tournaments for baseball and softball, officially closing the door on any sports until the fall.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Practices and meetings aren't included in this latest development but those are on hold until April 15 as well.

As far as ticket information, the SEC said in the release that all tickets for the SEC tournament purchased through the SEC offices will be fully refunded by March 31.

Here is the full statement provided by the conference:

"The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic."