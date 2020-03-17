LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

SEC Officially Cancels All Remaining Athletic Events for Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Glen West

On Tuesday afternoon, the SEC confirmed what many suspected, cancelling all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This latest news includes all spring games and pro days as well as the SEC tournaments for baseball and softball, officially closing the door on any sports until the fall.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Practices and meetings aren't included in this latest development but those are on hold until April 15 as well.

As far as ticket information, the SEC said in the release that all tickets for the SEC tournament purchased through the SEC offices will be fully refunded by March 31.

Here is the full statement provided by the conference:

"The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How LSU Coaches Are Responding to Unprecedented Circumstances Within Their Programs

Scott Woodward raves about the approach from his athletic coaching staff

Glen West

With LSU Basketball Turning Focus to 2020, Coach Will Wade Believes it Could be Best Team to Date

Tigers underclassmen to make NBA decisions in the next few weeks

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Football in the NFL Draft, Outside Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson will be instant impact player for whichever team drafts him.

Glen West

Tigers in the Pros: Baltimore Ravens to Sign Former LSU Defensive Tackle Michael Brockers

Brockers spent eight years with the Rams organization

Glen West

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward Says SEC Baseball Tournament, Spring Game Will Both be Cancelled

Roughly 120 student athletes still on campus

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Talks End to 2019 Season, Lessons Program Can Use Moving Forward

Wade on final team meetings, how end of season results are good stepping stone for future of program

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Football in the NFL Draft Part 1, Quarterback Joe Burrow

Projected No. 1 overall pick a no-brainer in 2020 draft

Harrison Valentine

Eight Former LSU Football Players Ranked in Latest SI Draft Rankings

Burrow, Jefferson headline Sports Illustrated draft rankings

Glen West

LSU Football 2022 Commit Khamauri Rogers Talks Tigers, Areas He Hopes to Improve in Junior Season

Rogers is the No. 1 defensive back in the 2022 class

Glen West

PFF (Pro Football Focus) released its top-32 NFL prospects in the college football era. Two LSU players made the list and you’ll never guess who came in at No. 1

Glen West