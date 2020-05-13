LSUCountry
2022 Quarterback Steven Angeli Hoping to Build Strong Relationship With LSU Football Staff After Recent Offer

Glen West

The last few days have been ones to remember for 2022 quarterback Steven Angeli. A rising junior out of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback never expected to hear the Cajun grisly voice of coach Ed Orgeron on the other line.

Yet after picking up an offer from the Tigers on May 9, Angeli found himself on the phone with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Orgeron himself just two days later.

Talking with Orgeron was a surreal moment for Angeli, who followed LSU's quest for a national championship all year long. The two talked a little football, about the program, and most importantly, food. 

"It was a great experience just to hear him over the phone," Angeli said. "He said anytime he comes to New Jersey or New York, the pizza is always great but when I go down to Louisiana for a visit we're going to be eating Cajun food."

As for Ensminger, the two mostly discussed X's and O's and how Angeli is the kind of quarterback that fits the LSU system to a letter. The plan is for Angeli to keep in contact with Ensminger in the coming weeks and months so they can go over various coverages and schemes through film study over "Zoom."

"They basically told me that the thing in the SEC is that you're going to be bumped around a lot and the thing that really stood out watching my film is that I'm able to make those off platform throws," Angeli said. "They want me to stay in weekly contact with them and make sure I keep talking to coach Ensminger and really start building that relationship.

"Sometime in the near future I think coach Ensminger wants to hop on a zoom call with me and go over some film, work some offensive schemes and really get down to the X's and O's of football."

Watching the LSU offense in 2019 was great for Angeli as it defined the kind of offensive system that he's hoping to gravitate towards at the collegiate level.

"I think what they do and watching Joe Burrow perform the way he did, I could see myself filling that spot," Angeli said. "Being able to make those throws and create those plays, I think that's something I could really do well. This year, my school is going to be running a good bit of what they run at LSU so I think I'd be able to fit into that system.

Currently ranked the No. 13 quarterback in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, Angeli has received offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Nebraska and heavy interest from SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia. 

Because it's so early in the process for him, Angeli has a few schools in the back of his mind that are really intriguing to him but is keeping an open mind and evaluating every school and every opportunity.

While the notoriety and offers is something Angeli is grateful for, at the end of the day, he knows that what's most important is improving each and every day. 

"I want to continue to sound my mechanics, read defenses and understand defensive schemes which help me be able to lead an offense better than I already do," Angeli said. "I take great pride in being a leader on and off the field. I think I know how to control a locker room and also be an extension of the coaching staff on the field."

In order to stay sharp and in shape for the upcoming season, Angeli said he's mainly been working out at his home every day and making sure he throws twice a week with his quarterback trainer.

"We work on a lot of speed and agility stuff and a bunch of different throws, off platform throws, getting in the film room, reading defenses, mechanics," Angeli said. "I'm pretty much just trying to create a new routine with this new quarantine life and it's been good so far."

One of the lessons that Angeli has learned throughout the recruiting process from his older brother, Nick, who was a defensive tackle at Fordham, has been to evaluate each school and city as if football wasn't a factor. 

"If I ever get that opportunity and make that decision, I'm going to give the team everything that I have and we're going to win a lot of ball games," Angeli said. 

