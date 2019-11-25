LSU Safeties JaCoby Stevens, Maurice Hampton Earn SEC Player of the Week Awards

For the third time in 2019, LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week, this time for his three sack performance against Arkansas in a 56-20 win.

Stevens previously won the award for his performances against Mississippi State and Auburn. On Saturday, Stevens recorded eight tackles, four of which went for a loss and the three sacks.

Joining Stevens in the SEC weekly recognition, was freshman Maurice Hampton, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his six tackle day against Arkansas. Hampton received the first start of his career against the Razorbacks in place for the injured Grant Delpit.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game, he was pleased with Hampton's performance.

"I think he did well, I'm proud of him," Orgeron said. "Obviously there'll be some things on the film where we'll need to get better but it was his first start in an SEC game. I thought the guy did tremendous."

It'll be interesting to see if LSU decides to keep Delpit out for the regular season finale against Texas A & M Saturday, which would probably mean another start for Hampton.