LSU Safeties JaCoby Stevens, Maurice Hampton Earn SEC Player of the Week Awards

Glen West

For the third time in 2019, LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week, this time for his three sack performance against Arkansas in a 56-20 win.

Stevens previously won the award for his performances against Mississippi State and Auburn. On Saturday, Stevens recorded eight tackles, four of which went for a loss and the three sacks.

Joining Stevens in the SEC weekly recognition, was freshman Maurice Hampton, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his six tackle day against Arkansas. Hampton received the first start of his career against the Razorbacks in place for the injured Grant Delpit.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game, he was pleased with Hampton's performance.

"I think he did well, I'm proud of him," Orgeron said. "Obviously there'll be some things on the film where we'll need to get better but it was his first start in an SEC game. I thought the guy did tremendous."

It'll be interesting to see if LSU decides to keep Delpit out for the regular season finale against Texas A&M Saturday, which would probably mean another start for Hampton.

Football

LSU Hasn't Forgotten 2018 Texas A&M Game

Glen West
2 0

The top-ranked Tigers wow to give the Aggies their best punch in their final home game of season.

Glen West

LSU left Jamaica with a win behind a dominant performance from sophomore forward Emmitt Williams

0

Run, Clyde, Run: LSU's Stars Shine Bright in 56-20 Blowout Win Over Arkansas

Glen West
1

LSU defense turns in bounce-back performance against lowly Razorback offense

Gameday Live Updates/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Glen West
1

LSU looks to lock up the SEC West with win over Razorbacks

LSU Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll Heading into Final Week of Regular Season

Glen West
0

Tigers maintain No. 1 spot after Ohio State win over No. 9 Penn State

Three Observations:  Defensive Standouts, Reserves Receive Meaningful Snaps and 2019 Offense in a Class of its Own

Glen West
0

Stevens, Phillips lead the charge on defense while offense sets SEC record

Video: LSU Players React to Locking Up SEC West with Win Over Arkansas

Glen West
0

Players looking forward to final game of regular season against Texas A&M

LSU Falls to No. 15 Utah State 80-78 After Epic Second-Half Collapse

Glen West
1

Stellar night from Skylar Mays wasted as LSU allows Utah State to shoot 56% in in second half.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron Named Semifinalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

Glen West
2 1

Orgeron has led LSU to fourth 10-0 start in school history

Times of Interest for No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Glen West
1

Shaq to be recognized in first quarter, Tiger Walk set for 4:20 p.m.