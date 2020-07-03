LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. Earn More 2020 Preseason Accolades

Glen West

It's a foregone conclusion that junior receiver Ja'Marr Chase and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not only be two of the best players in the SEC next season but the entire country. The pair have shown up on many preseason All-American teams and are just a few of the top non-quarterbacks at an outside shot for the Heisman trophy.

This week, AL.com polled all 14 sports information directors in the conference and asked them to vote on the top two candidates for various SEC superlatives.

Chase and Stingley made multiple appearances in the poll, most notably in the "Most Valuable Player" and "Top Heisman Trophy Candidates" categories.

Chase was voted as the presumptive "Most Valuable Player" in the SEC for 2020 with his teammate Stingley ranked as the runner-up by the SID's. For the Heisman Trophy category, Chase was ranked as the runner-up to Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Of course, both were voted as the top returning players at their respective positions but what has made them better is the competition in practice against one another. That has been the talk around the program since Stingley arrived as early enrollee freshman at the end of the 2018-19 season. 

While making an appearance on ESPN radio show "Off the Bench" on Wednesday, receivers coach Mickey Joseph talked about those early battles between Chase and Stingley.

"Stingley graduated early and started practicing with us and I said "Ok let's rough the freshman up a little bit,'" Joseph said. "So you know Joe [Burrow] going to go at it and so we start throwing to Ja'Marr. About three throws in I thought 'maybe we need to leave this kid [Stingley] alone.' The thing that impressed me about Stingley is that he stuck his nose in and he and Ja'Marr got in a little scuffle and it was so funny because both dads were standing in the endzone.

"It's a battle they have in practice and is so professional and they talk to each other about what they're seeing. They're good, smart football players and really good competitors. If Ja'Marr is not the best player in the country then Stingley is, if Stingley isn't the best player in the country then Ja'Marr is."

Those battles will surely continue in 2020 as they helped Chase and Stingley become the best at what they do in 2019, ending with first-team All-American selections for both players and Chase winning the Biletnikoff.

In addition to Stingley and Chase's recognition's by the conference SID's, senior JaCoby Stevens was voted as one of the two best projected safeties, Tyler Shelvin was voted as the runner-up defensive lineman and Cade York was voted as the runner-up kicker in the conference.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How did Coach O Spend His Quarantine? Learning to Box

Glen West

2021 Receiver Chris Hilton Commits to LSU Football, Third Receiver to Join Class

Hilton joins JoJo Earle, Deion Smith in stacked receiver group for purple and gold

Glen West

With Recent Spike In COVID-19 Cases, How Much is LSU, College Football 2020 Season in Jeopardy?

Fate of 2020 college football season to be decided in the next few weeks

Glen West

by

PrincessP

LSU Basketball Currently With Six Players on Campus, Rest of Team to Arrive in Next Few Weeks

Will Wade says players will start working out in groups of three “hopefully” next week

Glen West

Film Review: What is LSU Football Getting in  2021 Defensive Line Commit Naquan Brown?

Brown needs to bulk up but brings SEC level athleticism to Tigers front line of defense

Brian Smith

Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow and His Family Viewing Extra Time Together as a Blessing

Jimmy Burrow talks about special time of having son back in Athens

Harrison Valentine

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment From Talented 2021 Edge Rusher Naquan Brown

Brown has room to grow in 6-foot-3 frame, joins a loaded 2021 defensive line class

Glen West

2023 Athlete Michael Daugherty Seeing Major Growth in His Game, Talks Relationship With LSU Football

Daugherty considers himself student of the game, has put work in the film room this offseason

Glen West

Watch: LSU Football Commit Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads at Elite 11 Camp

Nussmeier improving his ranking by the day, delivering accurate throws

Glen West

Top 2022 Quarterback Myles Morris Thinks he Could Fit in Perfectly With LSU Football’s System

Morris talks relationship with LSU staff, working out with tight end Arik Gilbert

Glen West