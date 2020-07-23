LSU’s Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens Land on Paul Hornung, Wuerffel Award Watch Lists

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens continue to be two of the SEC’s most talked about defensive backs with numerous preseason watch list nominations.

On Thursday, Stingley was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list while Stevens was named to the Wuerffel Award watch list. Stingley has now racked up preseason watch list nominations in the Bednarik, Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards while Stevens was also named to the Thorpe and Nagurski watch lists.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to college football’s most versatile player while the Wuerffel award is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service.”





Since the start of the 2019 season, Stevens has done a phenomenal job of proving to not only be a leader on the field but off it as well. Earlier this summer the senior safety spent time filling sand bags in preparation of Tropical Storm Cristobal.





“Being selfless is always a good deed and a good thing to do," Stevens told WBRZ reporter Reggie Chatman. "Just being out here, taking care of other people, it's a good experience to have and it's really refreshing, especially going through these times right now. It's easy to just stay home and kinda stay cooped up and worry about yourself, but for me, I think it was a good idea to kind of be an example, get out of the house, and do something for the others.

"It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award," said Wuerffel. "These young men truly represent college football's most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them."

The senior is coming off of a breakout season on the field that included 92 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. He’ll see a similar role to the one he had last year with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini at the controls.

“I’m really excited,” Stevens said on LSU Sixty. “Just how aggressive we’re going to be and how loose we’re going to play. The best thing I love about coach Pelini is he doesn’t make players adjust to his system,” Steens said. “I can’t wait to get back to working with him.”

As for Stingley, prepare for LSU’s superstar sophomore cornerback to take on a bigger role in 2020. In addition to returning punts, coach Ed Orgeron sees Stingley expanding on his defensive capabilities as well.

“I think this year you’re not going to see us just use Derek in man free coverage, I think you’re going to see him blitzing, I think you’re going to see him use his talents in some places where we need him on defense," Orgeron said on WWL radio this summer. "I think Bo’s going to mix it up where he’s going to have our corners doing different things.”