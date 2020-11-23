LSU's Derek Stingley Likely to Play Against Texas A&M, Receiver Racey McMath Doubtful

LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will practice on Monday in a gold, non-contact jersey but coach Ed Orgeron believes he will be ready to play against No. 5 Texas A&M this weekend. Stingley went out in the third quarter of the 27-24 win over Arkansas and did not return.

"He's gonna be in a gold jersey, it looks like he's gonna be ok, it's not final and he's not cleared yet but he looks like he's going to be fine," Orgeron told reporters on Monday.

As for senior receiver Racey McMath, who also left the game against the Razorbacks because of injury, Orgeron said he's very doubtful for the matchup against the Aggies. The team is hoping to get receiver and kick returner Trey Palmer back this week after he was a late scratch for the Arkansas game as well.

As a result look for Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore and Jontre Kirklin to potentially handle some additional snaps at receiver against the Aggies. While passing quarterback TJ Finley in the halls on Monday, Orgeron also wanted to relay a message to get the ball to No. 2, freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, a bit more as well.

Gilbert brought in five receptions for 55 yards in the win over Arkansas but hasn’t been able to find the endzone in the team’s last three contests.

“If all else fails, just throw to No. 2,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron also provided another update on quarterback Myles Brennan, saying the medical team and Brennan’s family are still going through the best course of treatment that ensures a speedy recovery. With four games remaining and Brennan still not practicing, it's looking more and more likely that the junior quarterback's 2020 season is over.

Brennan as been out of the lineup since the Missouri game with that lower body injury that's been reported as an abdomen tear.

"It's still status quo but he's definitely not playing this week," Orgeron said.