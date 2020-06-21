Three LSU Football Headlines to Follow On Defense Ahead of Preseason Camp

Believe it or not, LSU’s defense actually heads into the 2020 season with quite a few more storylines than the offense. Position battles, new faces, and a new scheme headline the beginning of a new era under first-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Some positions are locked and loaded, while others have questions that still need to be answered.

Here’s three to keep in mind as the season inches closer:

Who starts at corner opposite Derek Stingley?

Derek Stingley Jr. is the best corner in America. There’s no controversy there. But with the departure of Kristian Fulton to the NFL, who’s next in line to fill the other starting role? There are two main names to consider for the position.

Five-star freshman Elias Ricks could be the guy. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Los Angeles was limited during spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery, but did participate in some drills.

Another option could be sophomore Cordale Flott, who showed positive signs in a backup role in 2019, where he played in 13 games with one start, totaling 15 tackles and four passes defended.

Ricks could be the option long term, but Flott’s experience in big moments could land him the start early on.

How smooth is the adjustment to the 4-3?

This could be the biggest storyline to watch all year long.

LSU is getting back to its vintage, attack-style ways of defense in the 4-3 under Pelini, and coach Ed Orgeron couldn’t be more excited about it. After somewhat of an uncharacteristic campaign in 2019, the move to the 4-3 will allow the defense to be more aggressive, particularly at the line of scrimmage.

“We've got speed, we can run, we're blitzing,” said Ed Orgeron at his media briefing in March. “I just think the 4-3 is built on speed and aggressive nature, and I think we have it."





The most important component of a successful 4-3 is the defensive line and the Tigers go at least three, sometimes four deep across the line of scrimmage. A healthy balance of youth and veteran experience will make this the most talented position group on the roster, perhaps outside of the secondary.

Orgeron believes the defense he has returning in 2020 could be one of his most talented ever, and he feels the 4-3 fits the personnel, which is as good as he’s seen while at LSU.

Who starts at linebacker?

At first, linebacker appeared to be a position of major concern after the departures of leading-tackler Jacob Phillips and National Title MVP Patrick Queen, but with the return of Damone Clark and the addition of All-American Jabril Cox, it might actually be solidified.

Clark is primed for a breakout season and his transition to the starting role should be seamless. The Baton Rouge product out of Southern Lab recorded 49 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2019. His potential is limitless.

“He’s an elite athlete,” Orgeron said of Clark during camp. “He’s 6-3 and about 238 pounds. He can run. He’s always first in springs. In the weight room he lifts everything in front of him. He just had to learn. He’s doing it now.”

At North Dakota State, Cox was named a three time All-American, tallying 258 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks and six interceptions with the Bisons.

Junior Micah Baskerville, along with four-star freshmen Antoine Sampah and Josh White, will also provide some depth to the position.