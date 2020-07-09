Who Are Three Past LSU Football Stars That Deserve More Praise For Achievements With Program?

LSU has produced as much talent into the NFL as any school in America over the past decade.

For some, you knew they were first-round picks. For others, there was still more to prove.

While names like Joe Burrow, Tyrann Mathieu and Leonard Fournette would land on LSU’s All-Decade team, here’s three names that deserved more credit for their time in Baton Rouge.

Tre’Davious White (2014-16)

At a program pinned as DBU, Tre'Davious White will go down as one of the all-time greats. But, for some reason, his importance to LSU still wasn’t as revered as it should have been. As a four-year starter and a Thorpe Award finalist in 2016, White was given the coveted No. 18 jersey as a senior, where he was named first-team All-SEC.

Similarly to Mathieu, White’s biggest asset was his versatility. Not only was he one of the premier corners in the country, but he was one of the top punt returners in the SEC, totaling three punt return TDs for his career. A solid student in the classroom, White also received his diploma and was drafted with the No. 27 pick overall to the Buffalo Bills, where he’s become one of the NFL’s top young corners in three short years.

White earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2020, but expect many more invites for years to come.

Kevin Minter (2009-12)

For LSU, Kevin Minter was a Butkus Award finalist as a junior in 2012, also receiving first team All-America honors after recording 130 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Receiving the Charles McClendon Award for the team MVP, Minter was named a permanent team captain for the 2012 season in a vote by his teammates.

The Bucs re-signed Minter in March to a one-year deal after appearing in 21 games in two seasons with Tampa Bay.

Jarvis Landry (2011-13)

It still feels like Jarvis Landry is undervalued, even now in the NFL.

Finishing his career in Baton Rouge with 137 catches for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns, Landry was infamous for one-handed catches and highlight reel playmaking ability alongside fellow teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Landry is ranked 10th all-time in program history for career receptions (137) and was also named a permanent LSU team captain following the 2013 season.

Likewise to the NFL today, Beckham Jr. seemed to get a bulk of the attention for his flashiness, but Landry’s production was just as impressive.