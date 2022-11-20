Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over UAB

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers handled business in their 41-10 victory over UAB as they continue controlling their own destiny. It was an offensive masterpiece by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the defensive adjustments made by the Tigers after the Blazers’ first drive stole the show.

After giving up a quick touchdown, defensive coordinator Matt House and his unit locked in to make the proper in-game changes. With Harold Perkins being disruptive as always in the backfield paired with Ali Gaye making a statement on senior night, it became a recipe for success for the defense.

Here are three observations from Saturday night’s victory over UAB:

The Jayden Daniels-Malik Nabers Connection Shines

Daniels completed 22-of-29 passes for 297 yards and ran for 111 yards on 12 carries. His top target was receiver Malik Nabers, who reeled in seven passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yard reception on LSU's first touchdown drive.

''I was seeing the field. My feet and eyes were tied together,'' Daniels said. ''I feel like it was my most efficient game of the year. It was good for us to keep that rhythm going and keep good offensive flow.''

Allowing the Daniels-Nabers connection to steal the show can largely be due to the lack of running back depth Saturday night. The Tigers were without starting running back Josh Williams as he continues recovering after getting banged up last weekend along with sophomore back Armoni Goodwin.

Noah Cain Answers When Called Upon

Cain finished the night with 76 yards and three touchdowns of his own. With starting running back Josh Williams out with a knee injury, and Armoni Goodwin ruled out for the season, it gave Cain the green light in this LSU backfield.

Brian Kelly has stated that all Cain needed was an opportunity and he would thrive when called upon by the Tigers. Fast forward to Saturday night and the Penn State transfer shined for LSU after a career night.

His partner in crime, John Emery, struggled against the Blazers after two crucial fumbles. It’s been the story of the season for the senior back. After missing the first few games of the season, Emery has just been unable to get in a groove this year.

Defensive Adjustments

UAB was clicking in the first quarter. With signal-caller Dylan Hopkins getting just about anything he wanted, starting the game 8-for-8, this defense looked out of sorts. Insert Harold Perkins and Ali Gaye.

Harold Perkins came alive, putting together another solid performance in which he finished with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup, while Ali Gaye held it down on senior night. The savvy veteran came up with a key third down sack while getting in the backfield at will on Saturday.

This LSU defense continues to find their groove as we reach the end of the season. Whether it be figuring out how to slow down the run-game, a piece this unit struggled with to start the year, or getting production from their linebackers, it’s coming together at a rapid pace.