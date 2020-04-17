President Donald Trump Reveals Three Phase Plan to Open Country, Impact on LSU and College Athletics

On Thursday, as part of his daily briefing updating the country on the COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down the country, President Donald Trump laid out his three phase plan to ultimately reopen the country.

The plan was revealed by Trump in a conference call with the governors of each state as the guidelines for reviving the economy.

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said at his press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again. This is a gradual process.”

Phase one will include the reopening of restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and gyms, phase two includes the opening of schools and organized youth activities such as camps as well as nonessential travel while phase three allows vulnerable individuals to resume public interactions while practicing social distancing.

It's important to note that Trump didn't give a timeframe on when the first phase will be put into motion but he wanted the governors to know that it'll be up to them to decide what's best for their state.

"You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in the conference call, according to a report from the Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”

So what does this mean for college athletics and LSU? Phase two is the most important pertaining to the potential return of college sports because it includes the reopening of schools. There is widespread belief from conference commissioners that school would need to resume in the fall, with students on campus, in order for college athletics to return.

On Wednesday, vice president Mike Pence held a conference call with conference commissioners, starting what was reported by Sports Illustrated as "positive" preliminary discussions for bringing college athletics back.

"It was nothing earth shattering, but I'd call it an excellent call," said AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told SI. "He reached out and we appreciate that. He respects the value of college sports. He was very solicitous of our opinions."

College leaders speaking to SI on Wednesday expressed optimism that a season will be played, but that delaying the start—possibly until October—is an option gaining steam.

The implementation of these phases will be on state by state case. Louisiana, for example, is one of the states most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with 22,532 reported cases and 1,156 deaths. It's a logical assumption that Louisiana likely won't start implementing these phases for quite some time, which will affect when and if schools will reopen in the fall.

Also on Wednesday, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards declined to speculate on what sports in the state could like in the fall but that the fan experience will likely look very different.

"I just don't know," Edwards said Wednesday. "I can certainly see myself in Tiger Stadium because that's where I want to be, yelling for the Tigers so that they can successfully defend their national championship."