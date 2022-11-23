Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory.

Head Coach Brian Kelly has been pleased with the leadership aspect of his players this year, but to win a dogfight in College Station, it will take more than vocality from his guys. LSU will need to halt any success from their opponents’ playmakers.

Here are three Texas A&M players to watch on Saturday:

Evan Stewart - Wide Receiver

If there is one youngster who has been Mr. Reliable for the Aggies this season, it’s freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart. The do-it-all, electrifying wideout has been sensational for Texas A&M when on the field and is certainly a player to monitor come Saturday.

Stewart has missed a few games this season, but despite limited availability, Coach Jimbo Fisher is “hopeful” his pass catcher will be back on the field for the season finale against the Tigers.



This LSU secondary has hit their stride as of late. Led by Mekhi Garner, they’ve been lockdown over the last few games and will look to carry that momentum against a receiver who has all the tools to be a threat on Saturday in College Station.

Devon Achane - Running Back

Along with Stewart, Coach Fisher expects star running back Devon Achane to be back in the starting lineup as well this weekend, and if so, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

On 158 carries, Achane is up to 887 yards and six touchdowns. Simply electric with the football in his hands, they’ve relied on him to carry much of the load as a result of inconsistency in other areas.

LSU has struggled at times in halting production in the run-game; making it that much more important to limit the success of Achane Saturday night.

Demani Richardson - Defensive Back

The Aggies’ offense has been in shambles all season, but their defense has held their own when called upon. It’s been a work in progress, but this unit has certainly been a “bright” spot in the midst of a season that has been a disappointment.

In the secondary, Demani Richardson has provided stability along with his fellow defensive backs, which could give the Tigers some trouble. Last weekend against UAB, Jayden Daniels shook back in a big way to elevate the Tigers’ passing game, but the level of competition will certainly be different when facing the Aggies.

Richardson leads the Aggies in solo tackles, seemingly going from one side of the field to the other in the blink of an eye. In a game where Daniels will be looking to spread the rock to his playmakers, this offense must keep an eye on Richardson at all times given his tremendous instincts and ability to make the play when called upon.